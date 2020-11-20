Quantcast
Montana Republican flees Facebook after getting called out for referring to Kamala Harris as a ‘hoe’

Image via Twitter.

A Montana state lawmaker is apologizing for a Facebook post where he used a derogatory term to refer to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

People are calling on Governor-elect Greg Gianforte to remove Rep. Kerry White from his Fish, Wildlife and Parks transition advisory team in the wake of his post, where he referred to Joe Biden and Harris as “Joe and Hoe.”

But White says he was the victim of a hit job.

“So much hate that someone actually photo shopped an inappropriate post and cut and pasted it under my Facebook page header and claimed I was the person who posted it. It was done as a personal attack on my character. Don’t know who this person is or their motivation but I will pray for them,” he wrote Wednesday on Facebook. He also said he’s moving over to the social media platform Parler — which many right-wing pundits and politicians have moved to in protest against the “censorship” they say they’ve been subjected to on other platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

According to White, when he referred to Harris as a “hoe,” he actually meant that she’s someone who had dug in or become entrenched in their ideology.

“If that offended anybody I am sorry,” he said.


