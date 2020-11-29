‘My mind will not change in 6 months’: Trump vows to use ‘125% of my energy’ on hopeless election challenge
President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed not to accept his 2020 election loss for at least six months.
The president made the remarks to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in his first television interview since the election.
Trump said that he planned to “use 125% of my energy” to prove that he did not lose the election.
“You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case,” he explained. “You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision based on everything.”
“It’s not like you’re going to change my mind,” the president continued. “In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here. Boxes were brought in. The mail-in vote is a disaster.”
Trump went on to claim that there would never be “another Republican elected in the history of this country” if he is allowed to lose.
Before ending the interview, the president bragged about Republicans winning more House seats than they were expected to.
“And we held the Senate, OK?” he added despite the fact that control of the U.S. Senate has not been decided. “And I’m the only one [who lost]. They say it’s statistically impossible. I led the charge. We won state houses, we won Congress, we won the Senate. And I lost.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
