‘Name me one’: Ex-Trump aide flops after being asked to name a single valid lawsuit from the president
A former White House aid to President Donald Trump struggled to answer basic questions about the lawsuits pending that he said he believes should continue “to play out.”
Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Wednesday, former Trump senior aide Ja’ron Smith explained that he believes the lawsuits should play out before the election is ultimately called. But when it came to specifics about what lawsuits and why, Smith backtracked, saying that he’s really not paying much attention.
“I think we should just let the nation kind of run its course on the investigations and lawsuits on dealing with the vote, and once that’s decided, we can confirm it,” Smith said. “You know, I think if the election was leaning in Trump’s direction, we would want to run the course and make sure that every vote that was cast was appropriate.”
“What investigations specifically?” asked Reid, wondering which investigation he thought should “play out.”
“Well, I mean, there’s a number of lawsuits that we filed, that the Trump administration filed — ”
“Give me a specific one. Name me one. Name me one that has not already been thrown out,” Reid requested.
“Well, I’m not going to get specific, I’m just saying very generally on — ” Smith scrambled.
“But you’re the one who said it,” Reid explained, citing Smith’s first comment. “Hold on, you said that you think it should run its course on all the investigations. So you ought to know what investigations you mean and what you are alleging happened.”
“I wasn’t being specific. I was meaning generally,” Smith said. “There’s a number of different lawsuits that the Trump administration filed. There’s a number of different –”
She went on to ask how many lawsuits were filed. Smith didn’t know. She asked how many the campaign had won. Smith didn’t know that either.
“I mean, honestly, I haven’t been following it,” Smith confessed.
“Wait, wait, wait, you haven’t been following it, but you’re saying — but hold on, you’re saying you can’t accept that Joe Biden is the president-elect?” Reid cut in. “You can’t name me an investigation you’re talking about specifically. I’ll just tell you the answer. They’ve won 1 out of about 25 or 26. They’re losing in case after case after case and state after state.”
Watch the video below:
2020 Election
‘Name me one’: Ex-Trump aide goes down in flames after being asked to name a single valid lawsuit
A former White House aid to President Donald Trump struggled to answer basic questions about the lawsuits pending that he said he believes should continue "to play out."
Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Wednesday, former Trump senior aide Ja'ron Smith explained that he believes the lawsuits should play out before the election is ultimately called. But when it came to specifics about what lawsuits and why, Smith backtracked, saying that he's really not paying much attention.
"I think we should just let the nation kind of run its course on the investigations and lawsuits on dealing with the vote, and once that's decided, we can confirm it," Smith said. "You know, I think if the election was leaning in Trump's direction, we would want to run the course and make sure that every vote that was cast was appropriate."
2020 Election
Expert on Authoritarians: Donald Trump views his loss as ‘psychological annihilation’
And says this is the "most dangerous time."
Welcome to The Signorile Report, where you’ll read hard-hitting political commentary and exposés; find interviews with newsmakers; hear me “engage” with right-wingers who call my radio program; and connect with like-minded, passionate people everywhere committed to fighting against hate and corruption. Subscribe now to get all of this in your email box a few times a week.
2020 Election
Trump’s supporters lose another Michigan lawsuit
President Donald Trump went down after another lawsuit was dismissed in Michigan, according to Democratic lawyer Marc E. Elias.
The plaintiffs dismissed their lawsuit filed by seeking to stop the final certification of election results in Michigan, he explained.
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329226683719831566?s=21
This is the 27th lawsuit that Trump and his allies have lost. There was one suit in Pennsylvania that he won, demanding to be able to stand closer to the ballot-counting tables.
Trump has another lawsuit coming up that was just filed in Pennsylvania asking, among other things, that the election not be certified, and the GOP-led legislature could vote to decide the tally. Another point asks for Trump's campaign officials to be the ones to do the recount in the state.