Nearly 7,000 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Florida — the most cases since August
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida is once again seeing a rise in the number of people infected with COVID-19. The total confirmed coronavirus cases are beginning to resemble August’s figures — except this time, the state is on an upward trajectory, not a downward one.After daily caseloads that reached over 15,000 in July, August was the start of a slow descent for Florida. By September, daily cases were below 4,000 a day and reached even lower to less than 3,000 a day by early October.But Friday, the state was reporting another high tally of cases — 6,933 more people were infected with COVID-19….
COVID-19
2020 Election
America’s economy is broken and DC isn’t doing anything — economist advises ‘buy a small turkey’
Covid-19 has come roaring back and is likely to inflict further damage on the American economy, which will take years to recover to its robust pre-pandemic status.
And even with promising news on a successful vaccine candidate, that is unlikely to be widely distributed for many months.
US coronavirus infections have hit new record levels of more than 150,000 a day, causing authorities in many areas to impose new restrictions.
"COVID still determines the course of the economy," economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton, said in an analysis.
"The current surge in cases is much more worrisome... (and) it is expected to be more disruptive to economic activity," she said.
2020 Election
The Trump plan for mass death is unfolding before our eyes
On Friday, the COVID Tracking Project reported that the number of positive coronavirus infections in the last day had reached 170,000, the highest record ever and a number that was, just a few months ago, hard to imagine. It's now our daily reality, and it's likely to only get worse.
Other figures are just as frightening. Hospitalizations — one of the clearest signs of the seriousness of the out break —have reached a new high at 69,000, according to the project. Deaths are at a disturbing 1,300, though that rate is almost certain to spike in recent weeks following the more recent spike in cases. And as the newest and largest wave yet engulfs the country, reports have begun to appear of hospitals being overwhelmed with patients, which is almost certainly a precursor to a spike in the case fatality rate.