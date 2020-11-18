Neo-Nazis explain how joining the Proud Boys was their gateway drug to fascism

The Proud Boys, a far-right gang known for its staunch support of President Donald Trump, have long denied being a racist organization despite the fact that one of its longtime leaders is now openly admitting that he’s a Nazi.
But leaked private chat transcripts obtained by Vice News show some members of the neo-Nazi organization The Base are admitting that they initially joined the Proud Boys and that the organization served as something like a gateway drug to the world of white nationalist politics.
One such message obtained by Vice comes from Yousef O. Barasneh, a 22-year-old neo-Nazi who was arrested earlier this year on terrorism charges.
“Back when the Proud Boys were big and I started wanting to do something politically, I tried joining them,” he wrote in one message.
“I tried joining Proud Boys way back, but they didn’t respond or anything,” wrote another neo-Nazi identified only as “Ryan” in the chats.
And Vice obtained a recording of a Massachusetts-based neo-Nazi named Chris Hood, who similarly said that he got his start in racist politics by signing up with the Proud Boys.
Read the entire report here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.