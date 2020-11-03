New Lincoln Project ad lambasts Trump and his loyalists for ‘cheating’ and ‘lying’ to steal the election
A new ad for The Lincoln Project depicts a president in peril for his political inaction over the past four years in America.
“Donald Trump’s desperate campaign is in trouble and they want to manipulate this election, to save the president,” the video starts.
Voter intimidation, ignoring military votes, throwing away mail-in ballots, and additional illegal actions are depicted.
“Trump and his loyalists are fine cheating. They don’t care if it’s illegal,” the ad continues.
Watch the full video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9RwB3hSog4&feature=push-fr&attr_tag=Pjam7VT-fqF6A9rL%3A6
Group with Confederate flags confronts liberal voters as they march to the polls in North Carolina
Activists on Tuesday flew the Confederate flag to protest a planned march to the polls in Graham, North Carolina.
The march for racial justice comes days after liberal activists say they were pepper-sprayed by police during a similar march.
"I was unable to vote that day," Ann Jones said of the first march. "I was sprayed four times. I'm not going to say a lot more than that but say that was unnecessary for innocent children and people that are elderly to be sprayed down or hosed down with some kind of chemical agent ... it's just nothing but voter intimidation."
Betsy DeVos busted on Election Day for wasting huge money on ‘highly unusual’ security detail: report
Yet another scandal involving a Trump cabinet secretary was reported on Election Day.
"Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ security detail has cost taxpayers more than $24 million over the past four years and is projected to cost another $3 million through mid-February, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service told POLITICO on Tuesday. That level of security detail is highly unusual. The past four education secretaries have been protected by the Education Department’s own small security force," Politico reported.