New Lincoln Project ad lambasts Trump and his loyalists for ‘cheating’ and ‘lying’ to steal the election

A new ad for The Lincoln Project depicts a president in peril for his political inaction over the past four years in America.

“Donald Trump’s desperate campaign is in trouble and they want to manipulate this election, to save the president,” the video starts.

Voter intimidation, ignoring military votes, throwing away mail-in ballots, and additional illegal actions are depicted.

“Trump and his loyalists are fine cheating. They don’t care if it’s illegal,” the ad continues.

