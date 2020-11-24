New York City’s first Black mayor David Dinkins dies aged 93
David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late Monday. He was 93.
The Democrat served as leader of the city from 1990 to 1993 after defeating Rudy Giuliani and Edward Koch.
His tenure was marked by racial strife — most notably the Crown Heights riots — and criticism that he was not up to the job.
Dinkins died from natural causes at home, the New York Times reported, less than two months after his wife Joyce also passed away.
A compromise candidate who remains New York’s only Black mayor, he inherited a city marked by racism, poverty and violence.
More than a million New Yorkers were on welfare following the recession, and over 1,000 murders were being reported annually.
Dinkins was elected as a stabilizing force, and famously described New York as a “gorgeous mosaic,” but he struggled to make headway.
Responsible for enlarging the police force to combat crime following the murder of a Utah tourist, he slashed the city’s budgets for education, housing, health, and social services.
But Dinkins also appointed one of the city’s most diverse cabinets — including numerous women, and New York’s first Puerto Rican fire commissioner and an openly gay Black psychiatrist as its mental health commissioner.
He was incapable of controlling his headstrong cabinet, the New York Times said, and he was heavily criticised for the subsequent policy gridlock.
Known for his tailored linen suits and unfailing courtesy, critics often suggested that Dinkins was “too nice” to lead the city.
‘We have made history’
Born July 10 1927, Dinkins grew up in Trenton, New Jersey, the New York Times reported.
In 1945, he joined the Marines and later attended the historically Black Howard University, where he majored in mathematics.
He married classmate Joyce, and the couple moved back to New York where Dinkins practised as a lawyer after putting himself through Brooklyn Law School, the New York Post reported.
He was appointed City Clerk in 1975 and served for a decade, the NYT said, before winning the mayoralty in 1989.
Dinkins was ousted by Giulini after only a single term in office, but in his concession speech, the Washington Post said that he told the crowd: “My friends, we have made history. Nothing can ever take that away.”
After office, he taught at Columbia University and hosted a local radio programme, the Post added.
He is survived by his children, Donna and David Jr., two grandchildren.
Breaking Banner
‘Humiliated’ Trump ‘angry and frustrated’ with Giuliani’s efforts — but he’ll never cut him loose: White House reporter
President Donald Trump feels "humiliated" by Rudy Giuliani's efforts to overturn his election loss, but a White House reporter says he remains loyal to his attorney and staunch defender.
Associated Press correspondent Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the president was furious at his legal representation as he suffers "humiliating" defeats in state after state.
"The pressure obviously had been building here immensely on the White House for weeks, particularly in recent days, as more and more of their court challenges were not just ended in defeat, but did so in humiliating fashion," Lemire said. "The final piece is, as people close to the president told me, exactly this: The growing voices from the Republicans, the business leaders, saying it was time to move on."
2020 Election
Roger Stone-allied super PAC threatens to torpedo Senate GOP if they don’t save Trump
A super PAC allied with infamous right-wing dirty trickster and convicted felon Roger Stone is threatening to torpedo Republicans' Senate majority if they don't help President Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast reports that Stone-allied Committee for American Sovereignty is encouraging its supporters in Georgia to write Trump's name in place of voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in January's senate run-off elections.
Latest Headlines
Friend says Khashoggi ‘threatened’ by Saudi official before death
A close friend of Jamal Khashoggi told a Turkish court on Tuesday that the slain Saudi journalist felt threatened by people close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The main court in Istanbul held a second hearing in the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects in the Washington Post columnist's high-profile murder -- including two former aides to the powerful Saudi crown prince.
The 59-year-old was suffocated and dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2, 2018 after going inside to get documents for his marriage to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.
The murder sparked an international outcry and tarnished the reputation of the oil-rich kingdom and the crown prince.