New York Times demolishes right-wing hoax about the military seizing election data
In recent days, a new claim purporting to provide evidence Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election has made the rounds on right-wing corners of social media — which ultimately was picked up by a conservative TV network, and by a sitting member of Congress.
The claim states that the U.S. military seized a server in Frankfurt, Germany owned by Scytl, a Spanish election software company, and that this server shows the “real” projected outcome of the presidential election prior to the data being tampered with. It is accompanied by an electoral map — clearly drawn using the online free tool at 270towin.com — that shows Trump carrying a landslide 410 electoral votes, including in such unlikely states as California, Hawaii, and Virginia.
OAN just reported that the data the military recovered off of the Scytl server shows that POTUS won by a LANSLIDE!!! And yes, California went !
Note: this is not the final outcome. Just the server projection before alterations were made. pic.twitter.com/UoMwf8cIiw
— #ReleaseTheKraken ♥️ (@AngelWarrior321) November 17, 2020
Unfortunately for Trump supporters, the entire thing is a flimsy hoax — as The New York Times revealed on Wednesday.
“Both Scytl and the Army have refuted the claim. An Army spokesperson told The Associated Press that there had been no raid on Scytl’s offices and no servers seized. In a fact-check posted to its website, Scytl said it did not ‘tabulate, tally or count votes’ in U.S. elections or have an office in Frankfurt,” reported Kevin Roose. “Jonathan Brill, the president and general manager of Scytl’s U.S. division, said in an interview on Tuesday that the rumor that the company’s software had been used to tamper with vote tallies was ‘totally false, every single bit of it.'”
Despite the red flags, the hoax gained traction and spread to other sources.
“The story was … picked up by a little-known Indian news website, GreatGameIndia, which gained notoriety this year for spreading false claims about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the report. “It was then repeated by Representative Louie Gohmert, Republican of Texas, during interviews with Newsmax, the conservative TV network, and Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist, and has since been shared by other prominent conservatives hoping to cast doubt on the election outcome.”
2020 Election
New York Times demolishes right-wing hoax about the military seizing election data
In recent days, a new claim purporting to provide evidence Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election has made the rounds on right-wing corners of social media — which ultimately was picked up by a conservative TV network, and by a sitting member of Congress.
The claim states that the U.S. military seized a server in Frankfurt, Germany owned by Scytl, a Spanish election software company, and that this server shows the "real" projected outcome of the presidential election prior to the data being tampered with. It is accompanied by an electoral map — clearly drawn using the online free tool at 270towin.com — that shows Trump carrying a landslide 410 electoral votes, including in such unlikely states as California, Hawaii, and Virginia.
2020 Election
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace mocks Rudy Giuliani’s ‘lunacy and total incompetence’ for Trump lawsuits
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace took mocking President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a whole new level on Wednesday.
"Rudy Giuliani has taken over legal efforts, making it clear Trump's end-game amounts to lunacy and total incompetence," Wallace said. "He sought to decertify election results. He claimed widespread voter fraud, said observers were legally denied access to vote counting, even though there's no evidence of that. Giuliani's argument is likely to be undercut by the conclusion yesterday by the state Supreme Court that election officials didn't violate state law in the observation process."
2020 Election
‘Taking his extra 15 minutes’: Rudy Giuliani ridiculed on MSNBC for willingness to ‘humiliate himself in courtrooms’
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace couldn't help but note that all of President Donald Trump's legal team has slowly shrunk to just a few people willing to continue to fight for a failed reelection.
"With 30 percent of the country believing that somehow fraud took place and you've got the most senior official in charge of securing the election saying systemic, widespread voter fraud did not take place, neither did election interference. And you've got even this Trump-friendly election board in Michigan that Trump got ahead of himself and tweeted his congratulations, they were going to defy the will of the voters of Michigan, not certify the vote," began MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday. "Even they caved to reality. You covered this space of the intersection between Trump and his fixers and the National Enquirer. What does it suggest that he managed to take that model and using as fixer apparatus for the next 60 days of the United States federal government, Rudy Giuliani's willingness to humiliate himself in courtroom after courtroom after courtroom for the sweet price of $20,000 a day apparently to spread these lies? He leaves having brainwashed 30 percent of the country."