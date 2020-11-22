Newsman Carl Bernstein: ‘We’ve never seen this kind of destruction by a president’ — bordering on ‘seditious’
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, veteran Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein and USA Today Columnist Kirsten Powers attacked the way Trump and Republicans have worked to undermine the 2020 election simply because voters supported someone else.
“As he has been throughout his presidency, he’s a huge threat to democracy in America,” said Bernstein. “For the first time in our history, we are watching a president of the United States sabotage the interest of the United States through undermining our very electoral system. He is the mad king on his way out of office. Destroying in his wake, out the door, our most basic institutional and constitutional stability.”
He explained that the damage that Trump has done and could still do ahead of the Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration will take a long time to repair. The national security, along with the health and welfare of the U.S., in particular, are what Bernstein thinks will need the most attention for incoming President-elect Joe Biden.
“Including the hundreds of thousands of deaths because of his homicidal negligence that is resulting from his policies and his absence of presidential leadership in the pandemic,” Bernstein said. “We’ve never seen this kind of destruction by a president of the United States, disregard for the interest of its people, it’s constitutional and borders on seditious. it will be up to the people of the United States how this rogue, mad king should be treated after he leaves office.”
Kirsten Powers recalled what things were like after President Donald Trump barely won Michigan in 2016, but Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton didn’t contest the results.
Republicans “have been priming their voters for at least the last five to seven years with the idea that Democrats are stealing the election,” she said. “They make up these bogus stories. They’re perfectly primed for somebody to do this. The fact you have a couple of people coming out and saying something is completely outrageous. What the president is doing by any standard is utterly unacceptable. The entire world is watching us. It doesn’t just affect what happens in the United States. We are a model and a leader in the world, and what he is doing, it’s unforgivable.”
