Quantcast
Connect with us

Newsmax host mistakenly rips ‘doughboy’ Chris Wallace after Neil Cavuto cuts Kayleigh McEnany’s presser

Published

2 hours ago

on

Chris Salcedo appears on Newsmax (screen grab)

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo attempted to blast Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday because he did not air all of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press conference.

On Monday afternoon, Cavuto had cut out of a press conference that McEnany was holding for the Trump campaign — even though her job is funded by U.S. taxpayers. Cavuto pointed out that McEnany had no evidence for her claim that Democrats are conspiring to steal the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next morning, Salcedo attacked Fox News but seemed confused about which host had been anchoring the network when McEnany’s press conference was taken off the air.

“Kayleigh McEnany was in front of the flags yesterday at the RNC talking about the efforts to expose rampant voter fraud,” Salcedo explained, “and why, across the country, Republican poll watchers were not allowed to observe the count, which in past elections they’ve been able to.”

(According to a CNN fact check, there have been “no reports of systematic irregularities with poll watchers anywhere in the US.”)

“Why don’t you press want to know?” the Newsmax host continued. “Chris Wallace — uh, the doughboy over at Fox News — why don’t you want to know?”

According to Salcedo, Cavuto was “pushing the narrative of a President-elect Beijing Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When was the last time Mr. Cavuto interrupted any of the allegations he couldn’t prove leveled by Democrats?” he asked. “When was the last time — ‘I’ve got to cut off Biden, I’ve got to cut off Harris.'”

Salcedo added: “The Republicans don’t want to shove grandma off the cliff. No, Americans don’t want to starve everybody out who’s on welfare. I don’t recall Mr. Cavuto ever silencing Democrats. I don’t recall Mr. Cavuto ever silencing a Democrat [sic] press secretary. But I guess that’s the in-thing to do over there now. ‘If it’s a Republican press secretary [for] Donald J. Trump, we just shut it down.'”

In recent days, scores of Fox News viewers have claimed that they switched to Newsmax, which has refused to call the 2020 presidential race for President-elect Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Newsmax.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The ACA is safe’: Justice Kavanaugh shocks legal experts by suggesting he will save Obamacare

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday suggested that he could be the deciding vote in favor of saving former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

During oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, Kavanaugh hinted that the provision could be struck down without invalidating the entire law.

"I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place," Kavanaugh said.

"That strikes me as the ballgame," Supreme Court expert Ian Millhiser noted on Twitter.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon purge continues — paving the way for Trump-loving conspiracy theorists to take over

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

The post-election purge continues at the Pentagon, where acting undersecretary of defense for policy James Anderson has followed Defense Secretary Mark Esper out the door.

Esper was fired Monday by President Donald Trump, less than a week after he lost the election to Joe Biden, and the acting policy chief resigned a day later, reported Politico.

“I am particularly grateful to have been entrusted with leading the dedicated men and women of Policy, who play a key role in our Nation’s security,” Anderson wrote in his resignation letter. “Now, as ever, our long-term success depends on adhering to the U.S. Constitution all public servants swear to support and defend.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Justice Clarence Thomas takes potshot at ‘chilling’ mask mandates during SCOTUS ObamaCare hearing

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Justice Clarence Thomas, who once went for an entire decade without asking a single question during Supreme Court oral arguments, weighed in on Tuesday's landmark review of the Affordable Care Act by taking a potshot at coronavirus mask mandates.

Central to today's hearing is if the now-defunct "individual mandate" being found unconstitutional in a lower court means the entire ObamaCare law must be struck down.

Despite coronavirus cases surging out of control – more than 10 million Americans have contracted the virus and the U.S. is rapidly approaching a quarter-million deaths – Justice Thomas decided to attack "mask mandates," which are proven to save thousands of lives.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE