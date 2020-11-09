WATCH: Fox News just cut out of Kayleigh McEnany’s presser — because she was lying too much

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was joined by Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss President Donald Trump’s disputes with the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump has alleged that there was an overwhelming flood of illegal ballots cast and that those votes should not be counted. He hasn’t been able to provide any evidence of the claim, but that hasn’t stopped his team from continuing the accusations.

McEnany alleged that Democrats were preventing Trump’s people from being in the count room, a fact that Trump’s own attorneys were forced to acknowledge in court wasn’t true.

“I’m asking you as a member of the bar of this court: are people representing the Donald J Trump for president, representing the plaintiffs, in that room?” asked Judge Paul Diamond.

“Yes,” Trump’s lawyer acknowledged.

“I’m sorry, then what’s your problem?” Judge Diamond asked.

The claim prompted Fox News host Neil Cavuto to cut off McEnany’s press statement to fact-check her in real time.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this,” he said.

See the video below: