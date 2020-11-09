WATCH: Fox News just cut out of Kayleigh McEnany’s presser — because she was lying too much
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was joined by Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss President Donald Trump’s disputes with the outcome of the 2020 election.
Trump has alleged that there was an overwhelming flood of illegal ballots cast and that those votes should not be counted. He hasn’t been able to provide any evidence of the claim, but that hasn’t stopped his team from continuing the accusations.
McEnany alleged that Democrats were preventing Trump’s people from being in the count room, a fact that Trump’s own attorneys were forced to acknowledge in court wasn’t true.
“I’m asking you as a member of the bar of this court: are people representing the Donald J Trump for president, representing the plaintiffs, in that room?” asked Judge Paul Diamond.
“Yes,” Trump’s lawyer acknowledged.
“I’m sorry, then what’s your problem?” Judge Diamond asked.
The claim prompted Fox News host Neil Cavuto to cut off McEnany’s press statement to fact-check her in real time.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this,” he said.
See the video below:
2020 Election
WATCH: Fox News just cut out of Kayleigh McEnany’s presser — because she was lying too much
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was joined by Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss President Donald Trump's disputes with the outcome of the 2020 election.
Trump has alleged that there was an overwhelming flood of illegal ballots cast and that those votes should not be counted. He hasn't been able to provide any evidence of the claim, but that hasn't stopped his team from continuing the accusations.
McEnany alleged that Democrats were preventing Trump's people from being in the count room, a fact that Trump's own attorneys were forced to acknowledge in court wasn't true.
2020 Election
Men with Trump 2020 flag insist they are ‘ghosts’ after sparking KKK fears in Indiana
Local protests in Muncie, Indiana, took an odd turn Sunday night when two individuals wearing white sheets that covered their faces waved "Trump 2020" signs at passing vehicles on South Main Street. The men were reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), which have prominent chapters in the area.
A pickup truck containing their apparent associates was parked nearby in a lot south of East 18th Street, the Muncie Star Press reported.
2020 Election
Georgia GOP Secretary of State responds to Loeffler and Perdue’s demand he quit: ‘Not going to happen’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) responded to accusations by Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in a joint statement Monday claiming of fraud and a lack of transparency during the vote count.
In their statement, Loeffler and Perdue calld the election an "embarrassment."
“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately,” read the statement.