Nicolle Wallace: Republicans aren’t expecting Trump to cooperate in a peaceful transition
Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid appeared Wednesday night on MSNBC’s The Reid Out to discuss the 2020 presidential election and whether or not President Donald J. Trump would concede to Democratic candidate Joe Biden if the electorate reached the 270 threshold.
Wallace said, “…at the end of the day it looks exceedingly likely they [the Biden campaign] will get more than what they needed and this country’s about to have a change in leadership, and I think that’s just, you know, plan the parade kind of headlines. And I will tell you, on the part of both campaigns, Democrats think that Joe Biden went out today and made his first statement as a president-elect and Republicans are already talking about what Donald Trump will and will not do during the transition.”
Wallace expanded on that subject next.
“One source is telling me that if Donald Trump loses the way it looks like he might lose after some sort of protracted legal effort, that he might be the kind of president who doesn’t want to engage in any of the transition activities, like inviting Joe Biden over for that chat in the Oval [Office] or even attending an inauguration. So the conversations inside both camps have moved on to the transition.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Nicolle Wallace: Republicans are expecting Trump to refuse to cooperate in a peaceful transition
Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid appeared Wednesday night on MSNBC's The Reid Out to discuss the 2020 presidential election and whether or not President Donald J. Trump would concede to Democratic candidate Joe Biden if the electorate reached the 270 threshold.
Wallace said, "...at the end of the day it looks exceedingly likely they [the Biden campaign] will get more than what they needed and this country’s about to have a change in leadership, and I think that’s just, you know, plan the parade kind of headlines. And I will tell you, on the part of both campaigns, Democrats think that Joe Biden went out today and made his first statement as a president-elect and Republicans are already talking about what Donald Trump will and will not do during the transition."
2020 Election
Trump refused pleas from Republicans to visit Arizona more — because he hated ‘traveling west’: report
On Wednesday, The New York Times published a postmortem of how President Donald Trump's campaign handled Arizona — which is still counting votes but currently shows a lead for Joe Biden — and outlined the reason why he did not visit the state more frequently.
"With Florida looking red early on Tuesday night, President Trump and his advisers thought they were witnessing a repeat of election night 2016, when a victory in Florida foreshadowed a victory over all," reported Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman. "That mirage of victory was pierced when Fox News called Arizona for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. at 11:20 p.m., with just 73 percent of the state’s vote counted."
2020 Election
Here’s why any Republican lawsuit to deny Biden the win is likely to fizzle
On Wednesday, Axios reported that despite President Donald Trump's proposed lawsuits and recount challenges in states where Biden is leading or pulling even, a blockbuster case that swings the election — like Bush v. Gore in 2000 — is unlikely to materialize.
"Experts say they simply don’t yet see strong vehicles emerging for a scenario where Supreme Court justices decide the next president, although it’s too early to reach firm conclusions while votes are still being counted," reported Sam Baker and Stef Knight.