‘No hands to play’: Harvard Law professor says even competent lawyers wouldn’t have saved Trump’s case

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe argued that President Donald Trump’s legal case to overturn the presidential election results was doomed to fail — even if he had had more knowledgeable and skilled legal counsel.

“Let me ask you about the breaking news from the GSA,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Emily Murphy, Trump appointee, said she was not pressured to do anything. Trump obviously seems to be clearly taking credit, I recommended she do this, I am the one calling the shots. You have been very clear that this withholding of a transition from the GSA and Emily Murphy, as the chief, could have been in violation of federal law. Do you believe any laws were broken in this delay?”

“I do think that laws were broken in this delay, but I think the important thing now is to move forward,” said Tribe. “Whether it is her decision or Trump’s decision doesn’t matter. The fact is that we’re now fully into the transition and all of the harm she has done, which cannot be undone, a lot of people, I think, will die because she dragged her feet as much as she did.”

“Now it’s without the slightest doubt, that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” said Tribe. “He will be the president of the United States. He’s forming his cabinet. He’s governing more from outside the government than our pathetic president is from within the government. And it’s very clear that there are no options left. And I do want to say that we shouldn’t simply focus on the ineptitude of his lawyers. It’s not as though if he had a better legal team, he could have done anything. When you don’t have a case, no facts, no law, even get the best lawyers in the world, you’re not going to win. The reason he’s lost 39 out of 40 cases isn’t just that Giuliani and Sidney Powell were so stupid. Tt’s because they had no hands to play.”

