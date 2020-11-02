Quantcast
'No one believes you': Trump ridiculed for claiming he 'prepaid millions' in taxes

Published

1 min ago

on

Commentary
Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump claimed to have prepaid millions of dollars in taxes, and nobody seemed to believe him.

A New York Times report last month found the president paid only $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the election and the amount in his first year as president, but nothing at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

“I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES!” Trump insisted a day before the Nov. 3 election.

But the claim was met with widespread skepticism.

