‘No one believes you’: Trump ridiculed for claiming he ‘prepaid millions’ in taxes

President Donald Trump claimed to have prepaid millions of dollars in taxes, and nobody seemed to believe him.

A New York Times report last month found the president paid only $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the election and the amount in his first year as president, but nothing at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

“I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES!” Trump insisted a day before the Nov. 3 election.

I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

But the claim was met with widespread skepticism.

HAHAHAHAHAHA! This is a lie, but your followers will believe it. You did not prepay taxes. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 2, 2020

The man who claimed he was so smart for paying so little in taxes now says he paid more than he had to. https://t.co/rymdfGA9b4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2020

Umm, receipts or it never happened. https://t.co/oZ2mhcggbA — Autumn says #VOTE ! (@SciRocker) November 2, 2020

You won’t even pre-pay for the buses at your rallies. No one believes you, Donnie. Prepare for global humiliation. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) November 2, 2020

You didn’t pay jack and “prepaid” is called withholding, dipshit. People who actually pay taxes know this. https://t.co/T091qjngZK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 2, 2020

It appears you (ab)used the carry loss-forward provisions of the Tax Code to give you an effective tax rate of $0 multiple years. Prepaying is something completely different. Anyways, you can resolve this by RELEASING YOUR TAX RETURNS! — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) November 2, 2020

Nah. You paid $750 dude, and are under audit for claiming $73 million deduction you shouldn't have. You can read more about it here. https://t.co/Sgy6YgWbSj — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 2, 2020

That would be reflected on your tax returns. So this is a lie — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 2, 2020

You pay $750 income tax a year, and you said it’s because “I’m smart”. Do you think we’re all stupid? — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) November 2, 2020

I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES! pic.twitter.com/DuixYn4kmk — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) November 2, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when Trump said not paying taxes “makes me smart”. https://t.co/KMJ5aEb495 — Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 2, 2020