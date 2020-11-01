North Carolina Republicans fear they will lose a House seat as voters learn more about Trump-endorsed candidate
North Carolina Republicans are bracing for a shake-up Tuesday spawned by a 25-year-old congressman named Madison Cawthorn, a paraplegic survivor of a near-fatal car crash who has called his own party “xenophobic, feckless and devoid of empathy — all while aligning himself closely with a president accused of embodying those very traits,” Politico reported.
It’s a competitive race that began with last year’s court mandated re-districting of the city of Ashville, a liberal enclave in the conservative state. Even with the new lines drawn, Trump would have carried this district by 17 points in 2016. But the race is much closer than anticipated now — in large part due to Cawthorn’s extreme right viewpoints. In fact, Cawthorn has the makings to being as disruptive to the right as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is to the left.
“I definitely am running against the Republican Party,” he said in an interview this week, calling the GOP “timid” on everything from race to immigration to health care. “They’re a party that doesn’t try to tackle real issues. They are a party that always says no to things.”
Polls from both parties are showing a single-digit race leading into Election Day. The deep-red seat is in high demand — Republicans have already spent over $700,000 in TV spots to boost Cawthorn in the race. Their fear of losing the seat has prompted the National Republican Congressional Committee to hold frequent strategy calls with the Cawthorn campaign, according to sources familiar with the sessions. Cawthorn has also regularly spoken with President Donald J. Trump.
This race was never a quiet one. Mark Meadows angered local Republicans in December 2019 when he announced a surprise retirement, just hours before the filing deadline. Cawthorn came from behind to beat Lynda Bennett — a friend of the Meadows family whom both Trump and Meadows endorsed — in a primary runoff.
Cawthorn is running now against Democratic candidate Moe Davis, a 62-year-old former chief military prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay who has taught law, served as a judge and worked as a congressional aide on national-security issues. On the trail, he repeatedly cast Cawthorn as a clueless 20-something “with no education, no training, no experience that qualifies him for the job.”
Davis has a chance of winning the GOP-established seat if he can run up the margins in Asheville and hold his own in the rural counties. Cawthorn’s team is mostly comprised of young and inexperienced campaigners, which has made the race closer than it ever should have been. Cawthorn outraised Davis by more than $2.3 million last quarter, but he is spending $400,000 less in TV ads than his challenger.
Labor leaders propose a general strike if Trump loses but does not accept the results
In the event that President Donald Trump loses in the upcoming election but refuses to give up power, some American unions are contemplating a general strike — meaning a major strike in which a significant percentage of workers from every sector of the economy withhold their labor.
Many analysts, psychologists, the president's advisers and even the president himself have suggested that he will not accept the results if he loses, which could trigger a larger political crisis or unrest for those who want to force him out. Back in 2016, Trump infamously refused to accept the legitimacy of the election results if he did not win.
Trump is preparing to declare victory on election night without 270 electoral votes: report
President Donald Trump will reportedly declare victory on election night before getting the necessary 270 electoral votes -- if it looks like he's ahead.
Sources closes to the president told Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan that Trump is expecting to take an early lead in Pennsylvania, although Democratic nominee Joe Biden may pull ahead as more votes are counted.
"Trump has privately talked through this scenario in some detail in the last few weeks, describing plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he has won," the report said.