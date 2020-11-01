North Carolina Trump rally blares song from ‘Titanic’ as president’s campaign continues to sink
President Donald Trump is headed to North Carolina Sunday, where his supporters were already cramming together for another campaign rally without social distancing.
While Kaitlan Collins reported from the site for CNN, the song “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic was playing on a loudspeaker for supporters to join.
“I do believe I hear the theme song to Titanic playing behind you,” noted CNN host Brianna Keilar. “Sort of a weird moment going on as we discuss the politics of the home-stretch here.”
For months, political analysts have used the comparison of the “unsinkable” Titanic to Trump and his 2020 reelection. There have been attempts to rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic of the Trump reelection to no avail. And in the final days of the race, Trump’s team has been compared to the quintet that continued to play music as the Titanic sank.
It was something noticed and mocked by several on Twitter as well:
The Trump team is playing the theme song from Titanic at his North Carolina rally…which seems…I mean…at least they know. pic.twitter.com/OxONbGAUuA
— Megan McGrath (@meg_mcgrath) November 1, 2020
The theme song from the Titanic is playing at Trump’s rally in Hickory, NC, right now. Not joking.
— Caroline Orr Bueno (@RVAwonk) November 1, 2020
https://twitter.com/LizK8181/status/1323015976892436480
See the moment in the video below:
