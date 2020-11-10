Quantcast
North Dakota reaches 100 percent hospital capacity as COVID-19 surges across the country

Published

1 min ago

on

Depiction of a COVID-19 patient in the hospital. (Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump told his supporters that the day after the election COVID-19 would simply disappear because it was all being over-exaggerated by Democrats. That hasn’t been the case, however, as the coronavirus exploded around the United States.

The Grand Forks Herald reported that North Dakota reached 100 percent capacity in their hospitals this week, according to Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND).

“Due to a major shortage of health care staffing, the state’s hospitals have a severe lack of available beds,” the report revealed. “Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and high noncoronavirus admissions, some resulting from residents who deferred health care earlier in the pandemic, have caused the crunch on medical centers.”

The governor announced that hospitals are now activating the “surge” plans and stopping any elective surgeries to increase staffing.

“In an attempt to alleviate some of the staffing concerns, Burgum announced that interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke has amended an order that will allow health care workers with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to continue working in hospitals’ COVID-19 units,” the report said. “The Republican governor said hospital administrators asked the state to take the extraordinary step.”

North Dakota isn’t unique, it’s merely become the worst in the country.

Huffington Post reporter Jennifer Bendery noted that the entirety of the United States has now entered an “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 and the Midwest isn’t able to handle the hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is going on vacation to Florida.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
