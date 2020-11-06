‘Not how the system works’: GOP’s Roy Blunt whacks Trump’s ‘STOP THE COUNT’ demands
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) on Friday shot down President Donald Trump’s demands to either stop counting ballots in states where he is leading or to continue counting ballots in states where he is trailing.
Speaking with pool reporters, Blunt said that the president needed to simply sit back and wait for votes to be counted, even if they currently show him losing.
“You can’t stop the count in one state and decide you want the count to continue in another state,” he said. “That might be how you’d like to see the system work but that’s not how the system works.”
Blunt also subtly encouraged the president to start planning for a graceful exit should he lose.
“Part of the obligation of leadership is you should always have in your mind how do I leave,” he said. “Win or lose both candidates should have been thinking about transition now for some time. And we will have a transition.”
