‘Nothing we could do’: House Republicans resigned to big losses after Trump crippled their campaign efforts
Republicans are preparing to witness their House minority shrink as election results roll in Tuesday night across America.
A GOP operative who spoke with NBC News claimed, “Anything in the single-digit losses is a decent night.” The operative also described a net loss of 15 seats as “a reasonably bad night … If it’s worse than that, Trump is probably being washed out and there was nothing we could do anyway.”
The GOP operative spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Trump is down on average by about 8 points from his 2016 vote “across all types” of districts, including the suburbs, the operative added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Tuesday she feels “absolutely certain” that Democrats “can win many seats.” Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), the chair of the Democratic party’s House election arm, added, “I believe we will grow the majority.”
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) told NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell that he predicts a net gain of 10 or 12 seats for his party.
“We’ll see,” Clyburn said. “Holding the House would just be the status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good.”
As of Tuesday morning, FiveThirtyEight’s Senate forecast projected that Democrats have a 75 in 100 chance of flipping the Senate. Republicans, meanwhile, have a 25 in 100 chance of keeping control — as likely as drawing a spade from a deck of cards.
Nathaniel Rakich wrote, “Remember, Democrats need a net gain of only three seats (if they also win the vice presidency) or four (if Vice President Mike Pence wins a second term) in order to take control. But not all of those GOP-held seats are equally vulnerable — so let’s break them down into categories based on roughly how likely they are to turn blue.”
‘First I was scared… then I just got angry’: Eerie blue dots painted outside Democrats’ homes in California
People in a quiet Northern California town say they feel intimidated after finding what one resident called "creepy" blue circles spray-painted outside their homes over the weekend, just before Election Day.
The half dozen or so Roseville homes have one thing in common—they all displayed campaign signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
"This is not just a smashed pumpkin on Halloween. This is like a message and I'm not really OK with it."—Adam Quilici, local residentKCRA reports people who live in the tagged properties feel as if they've been marked.
‘They want to steal your vote’: North Carolina AG warns of ‘illegal’ robocalls ‘spreading misinformation’
The Attorney General of North Carolina warned voters on Election Day of illegal robocalls trying to suppress the vote.
"Hashim Warren, a 40-year-old registered Democrat in Guilford County, North Carolina, who already voted earlier this week, told BuzzFeed News he received a similar anonymous message today telling him to 'stay home and stay safe' shortly before 10 a.m.," BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.
“It was sort of creepy,” he said. “It definitely hit on the anxieties my family has had about the election.”
‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Photo of woman flipping off Trump on election day goes viral
Photojournalist Jay Wescott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It's going viral.
Wescott works for Arlington Now, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it's received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.
An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn