‘Numbers don’t lie’: Georgia’s Republican secretary of state confirms Joe Biden has won
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden had one the Peach State’s 16 electoral college votes.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Raffensperger said that he understood why many Republicans were upset about losing a close election in Georgia, but he argued that didn’t give them the right to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
“I’m a passionate conservative and as I’ve said before I’m a proud Trump supporter,” he said. “I was with him early in the 2016 election cycle and he’s governed the nation by the same conservative principles that I hold dear. Like other Republicans, I’m disappointed our candidate didn’t win Georgia’s electoral votes.”
He went on to say that this disappointment could not mask the reality of the state’s final vote counts.
“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie,” he said. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct.”
Watch the video below.
