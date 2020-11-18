Nurse suspended after spreading COVID conspiracy theories and calling upcoming vaccine ‘genocide’

Tracey McCallum, 45, a nurse who works at the Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire, Scotland, has been suspended from her job for spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories, according to the Daily Record. She has referred to the pandemic as a “scamdemic” — claiming, among other things, that face masks actually spread the virus.

In posts to social media, she said the upcoming coronavirus vaccines is akin to “genocide” and has advised people to take vitamins as a means to avoid infection.

“More people are waking up from the lie since birth. Tyranny! Genocide! Treason! The world is going to be a better brighter place when we all move from the dark side,” McCallum wrote in a post. “I for one am sick about hearing about testing and vaccines. The scary thing is you only have to come on Facebook and look at all the independent media companies reporting on what is really going on around the world.”

Speaking to the Daily Record, McCallum says she stands by her comments and believes she’s been targeted for “asking too many questions.”

“I just think people need to speak up when something’s not right. I think too many people are blinded by what’s on the [TV] and the minute you go on the internet and do some research you find the information you need. Don’t just accept what you’re told,” she told the Record.