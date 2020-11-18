Nurse suspended after spreading COVID conspiracy theories and calling upcoming vaccine ‘genocide’

Tracey McCallum, 45, a nurse who works at the Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire, Scotland, has been suspended from her job for spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories, according to the Daily Record. She has referred to the pandemic as a “scamdemic” — claiming, among other things, that face masks actually spread the virus.
In posts to social media, she said the upcoming coronavirus vaccines is akin to “genocide” and has advised people to take vitamins as a means to avoid infection.
“More people are waking up from the lie since birth. Tyranny! Genocide! Treason! The world is going to be a better brighter place when we all move from the dark side,” McCallum wrote in a post. “I for one am sick about hearing about testing and vaccines. The scary thing is you only have to come on Facebook and look at all the independent media companies reporting on what is really going on around the world.”
Speaking to the Daily Record, McCallum says she stands by her comments and believes she’s been targeted for “asking too many questions.”
“I just think people need to speak up when something’s not right. I think too many people are blinded by what’s on the [TV] and the minute you go on the internet and do some research you find the information you need. Don’t just accept what you’re told,” she told the Record.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.