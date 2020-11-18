Quantcast
Connect with us

Nurse suspended after spreading COVID conspiracy theories and calling upcoming vaccine ‘genocide’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tracey McCallum, 45, a nurse who works at the Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire, Scotland, has been suspended from her job for spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories, according to the Daily Record. She has referred to the pandemic as a “scamdemic” — claiming, among other things, that face masks actually spread the virus.

In posts to social media, she said the upcoming coronavirus vaccines is akin to “genocide” and has advised people to take vitamins as a means to avoid infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More people are waking up from the lie since birth. Tyranny! Genocide! Treason! The world is going to be a better brighter place when we all move from the dark side,” McCallum wrote in a post. “I for one am sick about hearing about testing and vaccines. The scary thing is you only have to come on Facebook and look at all the independent media companies reporting on what is really going on around the world.”

Speaking to the Daily Record, McCallum says she stands by her comments and believes she’s been targeted for “asking too many questions.”

“I just think people need to speak up when something’s not right. I think too many people are blinded by what’s on the [TV] and the minute you go on the internet and do some research you find the information you need. Don’t just accept what you’re told,” she told the Record.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The ‘freedom’ America’s billionaires are selling is literally killing us

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

America’s rightwing billionaires comfortably hang out on their massive estates, giving instant Covid tests to their live-in servants, while using the word “freedom“ to describe their lifestyle in the rightwing media they own or support.

The headline yesterday over at NewsMax reads, “No Masking Biden’s Disdain For Freedom” and one at RedState references “Covid Tyranny.”

Wealthy right wingers have been telling us this sort of thing for years: that “socialist“ programs and regulations that help or protect average people diminish America’s freedom.

Freedom Works and their followers in the Tea Party argued that Obamacare and Medicare destroyed American’s “freedom” to choose not to have healthcare or get any support or benefits from the government when they get sick.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

There’s ‘no strategy’ to Trump’s efforts to sow confusion — but it’s working: The View co-hosts

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's legal challenges to his election loss aren't succeeding in court, but one of the co-hosts on "The View" admitted it had worked on her.

The president fired Homeland Security official Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who disputed the president's claims about election security.

"I guess I keep thinking, you know, Jan. 20, that changes anyway, he could be hired back," said co-host Sara Haines. "This isn't 'The Apprentice.' Trump doesn't get the final word on who is fired, but I also find Trump hard to follow because in response to this firing, he said that the only thing secure about our 2020 election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump administration takes great credit."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pennsylvania judge has heard enough from Rudy Giuliani — and cancels scheduled evidentiary hearing

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A federal judge based in Pennsylvania has heard enough from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Judge Matthew Brann of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday announced (PDF) that he was formally canceling an evidentiary hearing that had been scheduled to take place on Thursday.

"The evidentiary hearing previously scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 is CANCELLED," the judge wrote in his order, which also denied a motion by Trump attorney Linda Kerns to sanction opposing counsel for a supposedly "threatening" phone call.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE