Quantcast
Connect with us

OAN forced to delete fake story about voter fraud — after Trump promotes the conspiracy theory

Published

27 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: By Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump’s new favorite “news” network, OAN reported that Dominion Voting Systems may have been behind an effort to switch as many as 435,000 votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

OAN cited a report they said came from Edison Research that confirms the voter fraud. The problem, however, is that Edison Research has never heard of this report. The Dispatch reported, and Raw Story confirmed, that Edison Research wasn’t even part of an effort to examine voter fraud.

In the OAN report, host Lilia Fifield alleged that electronic voting machines were discovered to have deleted millions of votes for Trump. She cited an “unaudited analysis of data obtained from Edison Research.”

“The author also finds another 2.7 million Trump votes appear to have been deleted by Dominion, including almost 1 million Trump votes in Pennsylvania alone,” said Fifield. “Analysts say the theft and destruction of votes are attributed to so-called ‘glitches’ in Dominion’s software, and the extent to which this affected results can be verified by hand recounts of votes in each state.”

Raw Story reached out to Edison Research to confirm The Dispatch’s report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will tell you what I told them – We created no such report that OAN referred to and we are not aware of any voter fraud,” said Edison Research President Larry Rosin.

A search of the story on OAN’s website revealed that they deleted the report Trump cited before 5 p.m. EST. Trump has not yet deleted his tweet, however, nor has Twitter blocked it as misinformation about an electiion.

OAN deletes another false story

ADVERTISEMENT

While OAN has deleted the tweet of the story, their retweet of Trump still appears on their timeline. It has over 193,000 retweets and nearly half a million “favorites.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the full fact-check at The Dispatch.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

OAN forced to delete fake story about voter fraud — after Trump promotes the conspiracy theory

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's new favorite "news" network, OAN reported that Dominion Voting Systems may have been behind an effort to switch as many as 435,000 votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1326926226888544256

OAN cited a report they said came from Edison Research that confirms the voter fraud. The problem, however, is that Edison Research has never heard of this report. The Dispatch reported, and Raw Story confirmed, that Edison Research wasn't even part of an effort to examine voter fraud.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

America’s oldest GOP congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Rep. Don Young (R-AK) is the dean of the House of Representatives for having served longer than any other member.

Born in the summer of 1933, Young is also the oldest member of the House of Representatives.

The 87-year-old Republican announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska.

— Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) November 12, 2020

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump bet everything on racism — and lost

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

It says something about our politics when the loser gets more attention than the winner. It’s been nine days since Election Day. It’s been five since learning Joe Biden won. For all that time, most of our focus has been on whether Donald Trump will concede instead of what election results mean to the future of the United States. Something none of us has had time to talk about while wondering if the president were mounting a coup was this plain fact: Trump won the white vote, and lost.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE