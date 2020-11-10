Quantcast
‘Oh honey, not EVERY Tuesday’: Eric Trump roasted for telling supporters to vote one week after election

Published

2 hours ago

on

Eric Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

Eric Trump on Tuesday became the subject of brutal mockery after he published an apparently pre-scheduled tweet in which he encouraged President Donald Trump’s supporters to go out and vote one week after the election had ended.

“Minnesota get out and vote!!!” Trump wrote in a tweet that was hastily deleted shortly after being published.

Trump’s tweet was instantly ridiculed — and many Twitter users reignited the debate over whether he or Donald Trump Jr. was the “dumber” Trump son.

Check out some reactions below.

