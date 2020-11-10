‘Oh honey, not EVERY Tuesday’: Eric Trump roasted for telling supporters to vote one week after election
Eric Trump on Tuesday became the subject of brutal mockery after he published an apparently pre-scheduled tweet in which he encouraged President Donald Trump’s supporters to go out and vote one week after the election had ended.
“Minnesota get out and vote!!!” Trump wrote in a tweet that was hastily deleted shortly after being published.
Trump’s tweet was instantly ridiculed — and many Twitter users reignited the debate over whether he or Donald Trump Jr. was the “dumber” Trump son.
Check out some reactions below.
Oh honey no not EVERY Tuesday https://t.co/HAMztD87nb
— SpaceProfessionalHat (@Popehat) November 10, 2020
Hey, Eric. What's the number for that voter fraud hotline? I need to report something.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 10, 2020
Why is Eric trump tweeting to people to get out and vote? There isn’t an election every Tuesday Eric… pic.twitter.com/jLhfOlMs7N
— marie ☠️ (@uselesstat) November 10, 2020
.@EricTrump has been drinking too much this morning already! pic.twitter.com/b4vwMnBzwl
— ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@WritesMore) November 10, 2020
Are you urging people to vote after election day? These would be “illegal votes”, you know. Hey Bill Barr. look at this! pic.twitter.com/2IZU2qoAJb
— Mad Scientist 🦑 (@riledScientist) November 10, 2020
As my grandmother used to say
“An empty head rattles the loudest.”
— Anne Benjamin-Sagebiel (@AnnieSage) November 10, 2020
He's referring to the Minnesota Total Landscaping election for Best Back Yard in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region. Big prizes involved. Many people are saying.
— Cullen Martin (@CulRMartin) November 10, 2020
Dammit! I guess Eric is the dumbest Trump child today. pic.twitter.com/XM4mLEUuvF
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020
Aight, maybe Eric Trump really is the dumb one. pic.twitter.com/qgz9KKlB9n
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 10, 2020
Eric, prepare for your father to leave the WH on January 20th, 2021. Prepare yourself and your family for what comes next.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) November 10, 2020
We finally have our first piece of evidence of voter fraud.
— A Jubilant Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) November 10, 2020
