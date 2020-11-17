Oldest GOP senator tests positive for COVID-19
Yet another leading Republican has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Tuesday that he would remain in quarantine after testing positive.
Grassley, 87, is the oldest Republican senator and is only months younger than the oldest member of the body.
The Iowa Republican has served in the Senate since 1981 and chairs the Senate Finance Committee.
I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020
A brief history of presidents snubbing their successors – and why the founders favored civility instead
It’s beyond dispute: Donald Trump won’t go down in history as a model of civility. Examples of his bad manners abound. When he gave his first inaugural speech, the president craftily avoided any nod to his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, or to the other half of the electorate.
Then he started embarrassing foreign leaders during official trips. “Time after time, diplomatic niceties fell by the wayside as the president contradicted and undermined his hosts,” the Associated Press reported in mid-2019.
Joe Biden speaks to two right-wing Trump allies as world leaders increasingly accept the president’s defeat
US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday held his first talks since his victory with the prime ministers of Israel and India, allies of Donald Trump who has not conceded defeat.
Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, that he was determined "to ensure that the US-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support."
Biden "reiterated his steadfast support for Israel's security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state," the president-elect's office said in a statement.
Occultist accused of homeless voter scheme in California mayor bid
An occult author who ran for mayor in a California town has been charged with fraudulently using the names of thousands of homeless people in a scheme to get himself elected, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro -- who describes himself as a "ceremonial high magician and occult book author" on his Amazon profile -- is accused of trying to rig the municipal poll in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles county.
Montenegro "allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020" and faces more than 40 charges, a Los Angeles County prosecutor's office statement said.