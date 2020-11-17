Quantcast
Connect with us

Oldest GOP senator tests positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks at an event for Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in Urbandale, Iowa, in this file photo taken January 30, 2016. (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files)

Yet another leading Republican has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Tuesday that he would remain in quarantine after testing positive.

Grassley, 87, is the oldest Republican senator and is only months younger than the oldest member of the body.

The Iowa Republican has served in the Senate since 1981 and chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

A brief history of presidents snubbing their successors – and why the founders favored civility instead

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

It’s beyond dispute: Donald Trump won’t go down in history as a model of civility. Examples of his bad manners abound. When he gave his first inaugural speech, the president craftily avoided any nod to his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, or to the other half of the electorate.

Then he started embarrassing foreign leaders during official trips. “Time after time, diplomatic niceties fell by the wayside as the president contradicted and undermined his hosts,” the Associated Press reported in mid-2019.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden speaks to two right-wing Trump allies as world leaders increasingly accept the president’s defeat

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday held his first talks since his victory with the prime ministers of Israel and India, allies of Donald Trump who has not conceded defeat.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, that he was determined "to ensure that the US-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support."

Biden "reiterated his steadfast support for Israel's security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state," the president-elect's office said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Occultist accused of homeless voter scheme in California mayor bid

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

An occult author who ran for mayor in a California town has been charged with fraudulently using the names of thousands of homeless people in a scheme to get himself elected, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro -- who describes himself as a "ceremonial high magician and occult book author" on his Amazon profile -- is accused of trying to rig the municipal poll in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles county.

Montenegro "allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020" and faces more than 40 charges, a Los Angeles County prosecutor's office statement said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE