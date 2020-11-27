Once upon a time, America had 2 Thanksgivings. It did not go well
SAN DIEGO — Think America is divided now? Eighty years ago, the country couldn’t even agree on when to hold Thanksgiving.The controversy in 1939 split the nation in half, with some states following decades-old tradition and sitting down for turkey on the last Thursday in November, while the others heeded a [directive](In hindsight, the furor may seem overblown — in San Diego, the Union newspaper editorialized against it three times — and its details quaintly humorous. The governor of Maine was so upset he refused to eat turkey at a public event and opened a can of sardines instead.But then, li…
Fake jobs, fake news: Trump’s fake Foxconn deal comes further into focus
It’s long past time that Wisconsinites demand a recount … of the money their leaders wasted on the world’s most famous economic development boondoggle. Three years ago this month, with presidential politics at the forefront, the state entered into a contract with Hon Hai Precision Industry — better known as Foxconn. For up to $3.6 billion in state subsidies, the Taiwanese tech giant agreed to build a massive $10 billion factory among the farms of southeastern Wisconsin.Did Foxconn ever plan to profitably operate its Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility there? Regardless of the answer, th... (more…)
‘You don’t expect to be so vilified’: The strange turn the pandemic took for public health workers
Remember in the spring, the pot-banging? People would come out on their porches in the evening to rally for the health workers — to say, collectively for just a minute or two, that we were thankful for the effort.That spirit seems years away to Anna Halloran.“There’s a large segment of the population that hates the health department right now, that thinks we’re lying,” says Halloran, a communicable disease epidemiologist in Spokane, Washington.Halloran works for the Spokane Regional Health District, which recently fired its top health officer, Dr. Bob Lutz. He was sort of the Dr. Anthony Fauci... (more…)
COVID-19
Covid-19 dampens holiday cheer for Black small businesses
It's been a rough year for Black-owned small businesses in the United States, and the latest surge in coronavirus cases suggests a festive season without much celebration.
"Black Friday" normally kicks off the holiday shopping season the morning after Thanksgiving. But rising coronavirus cases have prompted fresh restrictions in Los Angeles and elsewhere.
The new rules mean Hotville Chicken, a south Los Angeles restaurant specializing in "Nashville-style" spicy dishes, will have to shut its outdoor eating space after already closing the dining room.