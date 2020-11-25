One-third of Americans will Ignore CDC warnings this Thanksgiving: report
A new study shared exclusively with Axios has revealed that approximately one-third of Americans say they’re likely to ignore health officials’ warnings about the risks of getting together for Thanksgiving.
The coronavirus pandemic is creating an overflow at hospitals around the nation — a real threat of being turned away for needed care is possible if the course of the virus is not altered within the next few weeks.
“Solid majorities said they’re likely to follow CDC guidelines and avoid traveling or gathering with people who don’t live in the same home,” Axios reported Wednesday. “But the 25-30 percent who don’t plan to follow those guidelines represent millions of people. And when millions of people are traveling or gathering indoors, that represents a real risk of new or worsening outbreaks — especially right now, when infections are at an all-time high.”
“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the guidance says.
“[We’re] further clarifying that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household. If people have not been actively living with you 14 days before you’re celebrating, they’re not considered a member of your household and you need to take those extra precautions,” Erin Sauber-Schatz, lead on the Community Intervention and Critical Population Task Force at the CDC, said.
The study also revealed that Democrats were more inclined to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and stay home versus Republicans. Approximately 40 percent of Republicans said they’re unlikely to heed the CDC’s warnings against gathering with people outside their immediate household, compared to 23 percent of Democrats.
“One of our concerns is people over the holiday season get together, and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said on a call with reporters. “We’re very concerned about people who are coming together sort of outside their household bubble.”
The study noted that young people are less likely to follow the public health guidelines than their older counterparts.
‘A massive increase’: This reliable pandemic forecasting model says cases will nearly double by Inauguration Day
ACOVID-19 forecasting model that accurately predicted the coronvirus' spread over the summer anticipates that the number of people who will contract the disease will nearly double between now and President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.
In a paper published on Monday in the scholarly journal Scientific Reports, three researchers from Washington University in St. Louis' Olin Business School describe how their COVID-19 forecasting model projects there will be an explosion of new cases after a major "contagion event or right after a reopening" before settling into a period of stable and slightly declining disease spread.
Marco Rubio torn to pieces for whining about media only reporting on ‘bad’ COVID pandemic news
More than 2,000 Americans died from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and hospitalizations resulting from the disease surged to a record high of 88,000.
Despite this grim news, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) complained on Wednesday that the news media is only covering the negative aspects of a pandemic that so far has killed 260,000 Americans in just nine months.
"On Covid, media emphasized bad news even when we had positive developments and did more Trump/hydroxychloroquine stories than all vaccine stories combined," he wrote. "Part of a broader pattern of characterizing everything as bad news Republicans are to be blamed for."
California inmates paid millions in pandemic unemployment relief scam
California prisoners including high-profile serial killers and murderers on death row received hundreds of millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds in one of the biggest frauds in the US state's history, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Investigators alerted to reports of illegal unemployment claims made from prisons under Covid-19 relief schemes discovered tens of thousands filed in the name of inmates, Sacramento County district attorney Anne Marie Schubert told a press conference.
"Hundreds of millions of dollars -- that may well amount to upwards of a billion dollars -- having already been paid in their names... it will be one of the biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history," warned Schubert, who is chairing a taskforce into the "behemoth" scheme.