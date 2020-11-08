Ousted Trump will return to a company deep in debt and under criminal investigation: report
President Donald J. Trump may have a rude awakening waiting for him after he exits the White House and returns to his family business in New York. While Congress may no longer be as focused on Trump’s business activities, prosecutors in New York will continue their investigations, The New York Times reported Sunday.
Trump and his company are under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for various potential financial crimes and continues to push for exposure of his tax returns. The New York State attorney general’s office is conducting a separate civil inquiry into suspicions that the company misstated its assets, possibly to reduce taxes or obtain loans.
While the company continues to deny any wrongdoing, Eric Trump, who currently runs the company with his brother Donald Jr., last year cited scrutiny from Democrats and the media as a major reason for suspending plans to open a new line of hotels.
After winning the presidency four years ago, Trump declined to sell off his stake in the Trump Organization, and instead adopted a plan that he said would eliminate conflicts of interest. Among other things, the Trump Organization pledged to forgo new deals outside the United States and hired an ethics adviser to screen certain domestic ventures, The New York Times reported. Before the presidency, the company was eyeing a major expansion in China; it would even maintain a Chinese bank account and keep an inactive office in Shanghai during the presidency. It had also done exploratory work on new business partnerships in Colombia, Brazil and Turkey.
The New York Times obtained 20 years’ worth of Trump’s tax returns and reported that he’s $421 million in debt to an unknown entity. What happens after he leaves the White House is up for interpretation, but nowhere does the word “winning” seem appropriate.
Trump supporters claim Democrats are ‘trying to get Biden in’ with ballots ‘from China’
The battleground state of North Carolina continues to remain too close to call for its 15 electoral votes, but that hasn't stopped supporters of President Donald Trump from airing their grievances on the street Sunday afternoon.
One protester said, "it depends on where the votes are coming from" when asked if she felt the outstanding votes were illegal. "There's a lot of things that need to be determined as far as legality goes."
"They're trying to get [Joe] Biden in as president," another protester claimed. "Because all these ballots that are coming in at midnight, from China..."
Ex-White House official taunts Trump for not being ‘man enough’ to meet with Biden in the Oval Office
During a segment Sunday on MSNBC's Live With Yasmin Vossoughian, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci taunted President Donald J. Trump for not being "man enough" to meet with President-elect Joe Biden in the Oval Office following his electoral win.
"He may not be man enough to invite the vice president into the White House, like they did for him, or go to the inaugural," Scaramucci said. "But right now, they [Trump campaigners] are trying to raise money. They couldn't afford the Four Seasons Hotel -- they went to the Four Seasons Landscaping Company."
Trump is begging for money for Georgia — but the fine print shows where the money really goes
President Donald Trump is begging for money from his supporters to help save the Senate from going Democratic in the Georgia runoff. But according to the fine print, the money isn't all going to Georiga.
"Contributions to TMAGAC made by an Individual/Federal Multicandidate Political Committee will be allocated according to the following formula: 60% to DJTP for deposit in DJTP's 2020 General Election Account for the retirement of general election debt (up to a maximum of $2,800/$5,000) or, if such debt has been retired or any portion of the contribution would exceed the limit to the 2020 General Election Account, for deposit in DJTP's Recount Account (up to a maximum of $3,800/$5,000); 40% to the RNC's Operating account (up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000); and any additional funds to the RNC for deposit in the RNC's Legal Proceedings account or Headquarters account (up to a maximum of $213,000/$90,000)."