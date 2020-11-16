Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Outrageous’: Legal experts call for Lindsey Graham to be investigated by DOJ and the Senate Ethics Committee

Published

1 min ago

on

Lindsey Graham appears on CBS "60 Minutes" (Photo: screen capture)

Marc Elias, a top attorney for the Democratic Party who has spent decades defending voting rights, is calling on the Ethics Committee to investigate Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Georgia Secretary of State in a Monday interview with The Washington Post accused Graham of pressuring him to throw out what would be thousands of ballots from certain counties.

“This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee,” Elias said via Twitter, in response to Washington Post National political reporter Amy Gardner’s reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elias is not the only attorney calling for an investigation.

Here’s Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FBI Special Agent:

ADVERTISEMENT

Political scientist, journalist, and CEO:

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell blasted Graham:

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham’s shenanigans in Georgia could backfire — and cost the GOP the U.S. Senate

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

The Washington Post's Amy Gardner broke the news story reverberating around the internet Monday: that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, revealed that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pressured him to toss thousands of valid ballots — and even suggested blocking entire counties from having their mail-in ballots counted. Gardner spoke with Chris Hayes Monday night about why she thought the Republicans' angst might backfire - and cost the GOP the Senate.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Awkward spelling blunder undermines GOP efforts to fight for Trump in Georgia

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

On Monday, allies of President Donald Trump tweeted out call to action for supporters to gather at the Georgia State Capitol in protest, as results confirm Joe Biden carried the state and the GOP elections chief fends off anger from his own party.

Atlanta!!!#MarchForTrump Rally to demand #ElectionIntegrityNOW

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Facebook knows that disclaimers on Trump’s misinformation do not work: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Posts created by President Donald J. Trump still account for some of the most engaging entries on Facebook, even though the social media network's internal data shows that recent labels on his posts decrease reshares by about 8 percent, Buzzfeed News reported Monday.

The labels, which are referred to as "informs," actually do very little to avoid the posts being reshared to propagate potentially false information.

"We have evidence that applying these informs to posts decreases their reshares by ~8 percent,” the data scientists said. “However, given that Trump has so many shares on any given post, the decrease is not going to change shares by orders of magnitude.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE