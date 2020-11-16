‘Outrageous’: Legal experts call for Lindsey Graham to be investigated by DOJ and the Senate Ethics Committee
Marc Elias, a top attorney for the Democratic Party who has spent decades defending voting rights, is calling on the Ethics Committee to investigate Senator Lindsey Graham.
The Georgia Secretary of State in a Monday interview with The Washington Post accused Graham of pressuring him to throw out what would be thousands of ballots from certain counties.
“This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee,” Elias said via Twitter, in response to Washington Post National political reporter Amy Gardner’s reporting.
This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee. https://t.co/7Xkp7aQN0v
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2020
Elias is not the only attorney calling for an investigation.
Here’s Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:
Attn: AG Barr
Still searching for evidence of attempts to interfere with election? Appears that Senator Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately. https://t.co/V1Q23G2NSY
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 16, 2020
Former FBI Special Agent:
So this seems like something that would come under the guidance Bill Barr recently gave DOJ to investigate 👀 https://t.co/QvKO3nUUIx
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 16, 2020
Political scientist, journalist, and CEO:
This demands investigation. If laws were broken, it demands prosecution. Clearly, if true, @LindseyGrahamSC has no business being in the US Senate. https://t.co/zQ1E5gEC58
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 16, 2020
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell blasted Graham:
More evidence that Trump and his despicable enablers don’t give a single damn about democracy, and will tell any lie and break any law to try to silence American voters. https://t.co/ZFIRsJCqe8
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 16, 2020
More:
Some might call this… election fraud. https://t.co/sB1r7QTzmv
— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham should be investigated https://t.co/aXGulT4vl8
— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) November 16, 2020
Is there any consequence for trying to pressure government officials to commit crimes? Seems like Graham should get in trouble for this somehow. https://t.co/ZiRgkmTk8o
— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 16, 2020
this is a Holy Shit! story. Graham is nothing but a stooge but so are other Republicans. https://t.co/wgEzms2hYf
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) November 16, 2020
None of these moves ever had a real chance. But big names effectively announcing they’d toss out votes en masse or even replace electors in a heartbeat if they could get away with it has much more serious long-term implications. https://t.co/XW88KhWEez
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham is now begging election officials to turn our country into a sham democracy resembling Russia’s. And he’s far from alone in the GOP https://t.co/zt6WKKgpZ2
— David Nir (@DavidNir) November 16, 2020
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – America cannot function as a society as long as the Republican Party remains intact. The entire structure, from top to bottom, needs to be razed to the earth, the earth salted, and the salted earth ejected into the sun. https://t.co/uQd7p66xbN
— Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) November 16, 2020
FOUND THE FRAUD! https://t.co/9w5d5Oh8iP
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 16, 2020
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham’s shenanigans in Georgia could backfire — and cost the GOP the U.S. Senate
The Washington Post's Amy Gardner broke the news story reverberating around the internet Monday: that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, revealed that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pressured him to toss thousands of valid ballots — and even suggested blocking entire counties from having their mail-in ballots counted. Gardner spoke with Chris Hayes Monday night about why she thought the Republicans' angst might backfire - and cost the GOP the Senate.
2020 Election
Awkward spelling blunder undermines GOP efforts to fight for Trump in Georgia
On Monday, allies of President Donald Trump tweeted out call to action for supporters to gather at the Georgia State Capitol in protest, as results confirm Joe Biden carried the state and the GOP elections chief fends off anger from his own party.
Atlanta!!!#MarchForTrump Rally to demand #ElectionIntegrityNOW
2020 Election
Facebook knows that disclaimers on Trump’s misinformation do not work: report
Posts created by President Donald J. Trump still account for some of the most engaging entries on Facebook, even though the social media network's internal data shows that recent labels on his posts decrease reshares by about 8 percent, Buzzfeed News reported Monday.
The labels, which are referred to as "informs," actually do very little to avoid the posts being reshared to propagate potentially false information.
"We have evidence that applying these informs to posts decreases their reshares by ~8 percent,” the data scientists said. “However, given that Trump has so many shares on any given post, the decrease is not going to change shares by orders of magnitude.”