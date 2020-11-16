‘Outrageous’: Legal experts call for Lindsey Graham to be investigated by DOJ and the Senate Ethics Committee

Marc Elias, a top attorney for the Democratic Party who has spent decades defending voting rights, is calling on the Ethics Committee to investigate Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Georgia Secretary of State in a Monday interview with The Washington Post accused Graham of pressuring him to throw out what would be thousands of ballots from certain counties.

“This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee,” Elias said via Twitter, in response to Washington Post National political reporter Amy Gardner’s reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee. https://t.co/7Xkp7aQN0v — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2020

Elias is not the only attorney calling for an investigation.

Here’s Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:

ADVERTISEMENT

Attn: AG Barr Still searching for evidence of attempts to interfere with election? Appears that Senator Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately. https://t.co/V1Q23G2NSY — Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 16, 2020

Former FBI Special Agent:

So this seems like something that would come under the guidance Bill Barr recently gave DOJ to investigate 👀 https://t.co/QvKO3nUUIx — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Political scientist, journalist, and CEO:

This demands investigation. If laws were broken, it demands prosecution. Clearly, if true, @LindseyGrahamSC has no business being in the US Senate. https://t.co/zQ1E5gEC58 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell blasted Graham:

More evidence that Trump and his despicable enablers don’t give a single damn about democracy, and will tell any lie and break any law to try to silence American voters. https://t.co/ZFIRsJCqe8 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

Some might call this… election fraud. https://t.co/sB1r7QTzmv — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 16, 2020

Lindsey Graham should be investigated https://t.co/aXGulT4vl8 — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any consequence for trying to pressure government officials to commit crimes? Seems like Graham should get in trouble for this somehow. https://t.co/ZiRgkmTk8o — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 16, 2020

this is a Holy Shit! story. Graham is nothing but a stooge but so are other Republicans. https://t.co/wgEzms2hYf — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

None of these moves ever had a real chance. But big names effectively announcing they’d toss out votes en masse or even replace electors in a heartbeat if they could get away with it has much more serious long-term implications. https://t.co/XW88KhWEez — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 16, 2020

Lindsey Graham is now begging election officials to turn our country into a sham democracy resembling Russia’s. And he’s far from alone in the GOP https://t.co/zt6WKKgpZ2 — David Nir (@DavidNir) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT