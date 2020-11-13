Quantcast
Over 130 Secret Service officers test positive for COVID after Trump’s campaign travels: report

Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)

According to a new report from the Washington Post, over 130 Secret Service officers have been infected with coronavirus in the wake of President Trump’s campaign travels.

“The spread of the coronavirus — which has sidelined roughly 10 percent of the agency’s core security team — is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to the people, who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation,” the Post reports.

The news comes as a growing number of Trump allies and administration members also test positive for the virus, thanks to events where many people attended while not wear masks.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


