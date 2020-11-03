‘Owns stock in coronavirus’: Melania Trump mocked for being ‘only person not wearing a mask’ at voting site
First Lady Melania Trump, in Florida on Election Day, sauntered into a Palm Beach voter station earlier this morning. As video shows and reporters note, she was the only person at the polling place not wearing a mask.
Pool report: “At 10 am, Melania Trump entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach to vote. She was the only person not wearing a mask.”
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) November 3, 2020
The First Lady says she recently recovered from COVID-19, but it is unknown how long anyone with the virus can spread it, or how long “immunity” lasts. Under President Trump the U.S. has seen over 230,000 coronavirus deaths and over 9.5 million people infected. As First Lady, she is expected to set an example and be consistent with CDC guidelines.
Asked why she didn’t vote with her husband when she was in Florida with him last week, Melania Trump said, per pool: “It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.” https://t.co/BArKtTgslk
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2020
It didn’t take long for social media users to criticize her:
It’s like the trump administration owns stock in coronavirus https://t.co/bi7QbEFchO
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2020
Defiant to the end. Let’s make Melania a lame duck FLOTUS today. #ElectionDay https://t.co/vyen370Cur
— Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) November 3, 2020
Next up: Christmas decoration!
— Chris Freeman (@drchrisisfree) November 3, 2020
No mask. Figures. Vote them out, USA. You can do better.
— Ken Cox 🇨🇦 (@KenCox) November 3, 2020
Melania voted without waiting in line? And without a mask?
Someone inside needed to challenge her “residency” at the Mar-A-Lago club (which is not a legal residence, and is not where she lives). #VoterFraud
— True Blue Liberal – #BidenHarris2020 (@TrueBlueLiberal) November 3, 2020
No one should ever rewrite history and cast Melania as anything other than trash — from birtherism to “I don’t care do you?” to refusing to wear a mask during a pandemic. Garbage. https://t.co/5aezhZPQIL
— GOPocalypse Now (@GOPocalypseNow) November 3, 2020
Selfish and ignorant till the bitter end. https://t.co/eiq0qH4ybe
— Zev Karlin-Neumann (@zkarlinn) November 3, 2020
Melania just doesn’t really care. https://t.co/paxchWC8La
— 🌊🌊🌊 TallyAnnaE 🌊 🌊🌊 (@TallyAnnaE) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
‘Owns stock in coronavirus’: Melania Trump mocked for being ‘only person not wearing a mask’ at voting site
First Lady Melania Trump, in Florida on Election Day, sauntered into a Palm Beach voter station earlier this morning. As video shows and reporters note, she was the only person at the polling place not wearing a mask.
Pool report: "At 10 am, Melania Trump entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach to vote. She was the only person not wearing a mask.”
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
Flint residents getting robocalls telling them to vote on Wednesday: Michigan AG
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday sounded the alarm about a robocall that is targeting voters in Flint, Michigan, and telling them they should vote on Wednesday.
"Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow," she wrote on Twitter. "Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!"
The majority of Flint's residents are Black, according to the latest data from the U.S. census, and the city typically votes for Democrats.
2020 Election
‘What is wrong with you?’ Black Twitter drags Keith Olbermann for calling Trump a ‘whiny Kunta Kinte’
CNN's Keith Olbermann called President Donald J. Trump a "whiny little Kunta Kinte" and Black Twitter is having none of it.
One person tweeted in response, "Why such dripping racism? Kunta Kinte was the hero. Kunta Kinte was the guy who stood up for himself, resisted conscription to slavery. To call him whiny tells us you think he should have shut up & obeyed. He should have gone by Toby."
Another user said, "Kunta Kinte was an African slave who was beat until he admitted his name was the one given to him by his white masters."
See the responses below.
https://twitter.com/ItsBillyReuben/status/1323653224650444805