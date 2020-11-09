Panicky White House staffers are sending out resumes even while pretending Trump can win: report

President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede that he has lost the 2020 election — but some White House staffers are reportedly more in tune with the reality of the situation.

Axios reports that even as the president’s inner circle is encouraging him to keep challenging the election results, lower-level staffers have accepted that the president is not going to pull off a successful legal challenge to the vote totals.

One official tells Axios that many staffers are frightened about finding new jobs and are secretly sending out resumes even thought “we are technically supposed to believe we can win.”

“Senior staff can afford to drag it out, but mid to lower… need paychecks and don’t want to get left behind,” the official explained.

The publication’s sources also say that Trump’s refusal to concede has made life more difficult for Chris Liddell, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy coordination who is supposed to be working on the presidential transition.

“Typically at this point, Liddell should be figuring out what priorities they can push through before Jan. 20 and working with the Justice Department to review security clearances for Biden officials,” Axios writes. “While the Biden campaign has posted its own transition page, Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, has yet to declare when Biden’s official transition begins.”