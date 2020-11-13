Passengers test positive aboard first Caribbean cruise restart during COVID-19 pandemic
A familiar COVID-19 scene is playing out off Barbados, where cruise passengers are confined to their rooms after fellow passengers tested positive for the virus. Despite two negative PCR COVID-19 tests for each passenger prior to boarding, the captain of the SeaDream 1 announced Wednesday that a passenger had tested positive on a less-reliable rapid test, four days into its seven-night voyage from Barbados. Since then, a total of six passengers have tested positive, according to Gene Sloan, a cruise writer who is on board. The ship is currently anchored off Bridgetown as the staff conducts more …
Tesla’s Elon Musk tests positive — and negative — for virus
Tesla founder Elon Musk says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while also testing negative, offering a skeptical view of the validity of the procedures.
In a series of tweets early Friday, Musk said he had conflicting results from rapid "antigen" tests for Covid-19 after he had "mild sniffles & cough & slight fever" in recent days.
"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today," he wrote. "Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse."
Musk, who earlier this year dismissed concerns about the pandemic and fought lockdown orders in California, said he planned to take the more accurate PCR test which must be sent to a lab for analysis.
QAnon-loving freshman lawmaker ridiculed for whining that face masks are ‘oppressive’ during orientation
Incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday drew swift ridicule when she lashed out at being asked to wear a face mask during her congressional orientation.
"Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress," she wrote on Twitter. "Masks, masks, masks... I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks."
Greene has a long history of peddling deranged conspiracy theories.
In addition to being a believer in QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is working in secret to uncover a global Satanic pedophile ring, Greene has also questioned whether an airplane actually crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a "false flag" operation.
President-elect Biden’s new COVID-19 task force gives the US a fresh chance to turn around a public health disaster
A change in administration in January will bring a new pandemic strategy for the United States. President-elect Joe Biden has announced his transition COVID-19 advisory council, and there are high expectations that its recommendations to combat the pandemic will be backed by science and reflect public health best practices.
As an infectious disease epidemiologist, I’m looking forward to research-based guidance at the federal level that I hope will help get the coronavirus under control.