Paul Krugman says Trump’s final days in office are like a Star Wars sequel: ‘The Loser Strikes Back’

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump. (Christos S / Shutterstock.com)

Writing in the New York Times this Tuesday, columnist Paul Krugman says that while we all knew that President Trump would react badly to losing the 2020 election,  his temper tantrum and the “willingness of almost the entire Republican Party to indulge him have surpassed even pessimists’ expectations.”

According to Krugman, Trump’s crusade to wreck America on his way out is like a Star Wars sequel, titled: “The Loser Strikes Back.”

Krugman writes that Trump administration officials are already trying to sabotage the economy, “setting the stage for a possible financial crisis on Joe Biden’s watch.”

“To the uninitiated, the sudden announcement by Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, that he’s terminating support for several emergency lending programs created back in March might not seem like that big a deal,” Krugman writes. “After all, the financial markets aren’t currently in crisis. In fact, defying Trump’s prediction that ‘your 401(k)s will go to hell’ if he were to lose, stocks have risen substantially since Biden’s win.”

Read the full op-ed over at The New York Times.


‘Insane baby’ Trump mocked after holding a press briefing — and then fleeing after just 60 seconds

Published

1 min ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a "press briefing" that consisted of him boasting about the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record-high 30,000 points -- and then running away without taking any questions.

The president's truly brief press briefing utterly baffled observers, many of whom wondered why the president couldn't have simply bragged about the stock market on his Twitter account.

Check out some reactions below.

oh my god that insane baby

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 24, 2020

Trump abruptly ends news conference after 1 minute as reporters grill him on conceding

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took one minute out of his day on Thursday to hold a press conference in which he took credit for gains in the stock market, which came after President-elect Joe Biden's transition was allowed to formally begin.

At his press conference which lasted almost exactly one minute, Trump credited his administration for after the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 for the first time.

"The stock market, it's just broken 30,000," the president said. "Never broken that number. That's a sacred number. Nobody thought they would ever see it. That's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it's the 48th time that we have broken records in -- during the Trump administration."

