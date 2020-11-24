Paul Krugman says Trump’s final days in office are like a Star Wars sequel: ‘The Loser Strikes Back’

Writing in the New York Times this Tuesday, columnist Paul Krugman says that while we all knew that President Trump would react badly to losing the 2020 election, his temper tantrum and the “willingness of almost the entire Republican Party to indulge him have surpassed even pessimists’ expectations.”

According to Krugman, Trump’s crusade to wreck America on his way out is like a Star Wars sequel, titled: “The Loser Strikes Back.”

Krugman writes that Trump administration officials are already trying to sabotage the economy, “setting the stage for a possible financial crisis on Joe Biden’s watch.”

“To the uninitiated, the sudden announcement by Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, that he’s terminating support for several emergency lending programs created back in March might not seem like that big a deal,” Krugman writes. “After all, the financial markets aren’t currently in crisis. In fact, defying Trump’s prediction that ‘your 401(k)s will go to hell’ if he were to lose, stocks have risen substantially since Biden’s win.”

