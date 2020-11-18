Pennsylvania attorney general slams Rudy Giuliani amid Trump’s legal battle: ‘It’s sad to watch’
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro shared his opinion of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani amid the ongoing, post-election legal battle centered on the president’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Shapiro appeared on CNN with host Chris Cuomo on Monday night where they discussed Trump and his allies’ continued efforts to delegitimize the integrity of the election.
“It’s sad. It is sad to watch someone who America looked to in a time of need descend into this type of lunacy and conspiracy theory and fearmongering,” Shapiro said of Trump’s countless conspiracies.
The Pennsylvania state official criticized Giuliani’s actions and accused him of disregarding the legal ethics he learned in laws school. He also weighed in on Trump’s Twitter antics.
“I see a man who clearly forgot what he learned in law school,” Shapiro said. “And I see a man who’s got absolutely no evidence to back up the ridiculous claims that his client makes on Twitter every day.”
Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro says, "it's sad to watch" the President's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, "descend into this type of lunacy and conspiracy theory and fear mongering." https://t.co/k98C5FFlze pic.twitter.com/wMfdU1ld7H
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 18, 2020
The latest news follows Giuliani’s press conference on Saturday, Nov. 7. As news outlets were declaring Biden the winner of the presidential election, Giuliani awkwardly stood outside of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping firm, located between a crematorium and a sex shop, where he spewed wild claims of widespread voter fraud without any evidence. Over the last week, Giuliani has appeared on several conservative news platforms advocating for Trump.
According to Politico, Giuliani has also insisted “widespread, nationwide voter fraud” is the only way to describe the outcome of the election.
“The best description of this situation is it’s a widespread, nationwide voter fraud,” Giuliani said, according to Politico. “This is a part of the reason I’m here, Your Honor, because it is not an isolated case.”
2020 Election
Pennsylvania attorney general slams Rudy Giuliani amid Trump’s legal battle: ‘It’s sad to watch’
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro shared his opinion of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani amid the ongoing, post-election legal battle centered on the president's false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Shapiro appeared on CNN with host Chris Cuomo on Monday night where they discussed Trump and his allies' continued efforts to delegitimize the integrity of the election.
"It's sad. It is sad to watch someone who America looked to in a time of need descend into this type of lunacy and conspiracy theory and fearmongering," Shapiro said of Trump's countless conspiracies.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘reaching a new level’ in ‘trying to push back against reality’: NYT’s Haberman
President Donald Trump is still refusing to admit that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, and his decision to fire a top election security official indicates that he has no intention of bending to reality anytime soon.
Appearing on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that the president still appears to be in denial about his defeat, while also noting that Trump has actually wanted to fire former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs for weeks.
2020 Election
‘VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER!’ Trump erupts with all-caps rant as hopes of overturning election crash and burn
President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election are swirling down the drain -- and on Wednesday he delivered an all-caps Twitter rant once again falsely claiming that he won the election.
The president cited a New York Times report showing that gained significantly more votes in 2020 than he received in 2016. The problem for the president, however, is that President-elect Joe Biden received an even greater share of votes compared to Hillary Clinton's final 2016 totals.
Nonetheless, the president interpreted this as evidence of a vast conspiracy.