Pennsylvania attorney general slams Rudy Giuliani amid Trump’s legal battle: ‘It’s sad to watch’

Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro shared his opinion of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani amid the ongoing, post-election legal battle centered on the president’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Shapiro appeared on CNN with host Chris Cuomo on Monday night where they discussed Trump and his allies’ continued efforts to delegitimize the integrity of the election.

“It’s sad. It is sad to watch someone who America looked to in a time of need descend into this type of lunacy and conspiracy theory and fearmongering,” Shapiro said of Trump’s countless conspiracies.

The Pennsylvania state official criticized Giuliani’s actions and accused him of disregarding the legal ethics he learned in laws school. He also weighed in on Trump’s Twitter antics.

“I see a man who clearly forgot what he learned in law school,” Shapiro said. “And I see a man who’s got absolutely no evidence to back up the ridiculous claims that his client makes on Twitter every day.”

Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro says, "it's sad to watch" the President's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, "descend into this type of lunacy and conspiracy theory and fear mongering." https://t.co/k98C5FFlze pic.twitter.com/wMfdU1ld7H — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 18, 2020

The latest news follows Giuliani’s press conference on Saturday, Nov. 7. As news outlets were declaring Biden the winner of the presidential election, Giuliani awkwardly stood outside of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping firm, located between a crematorium and a sex shop, where he spewed wild claims of widespread voter fraud without any evidence. Over the last week, Giuliani has appeared on several conservative news platforms advocating for Trump.

According to Politico, Giuliani has also insisted “widespread, nationwide voter fraud” is the only way to describe the outcome of the election.

“The best description of this situation is it’s a widespread, nationwide voter fraud,” Giuliani said, according to Politico. “This is a part of the reason I’m here, Your Honor, because it is not an isolated case.”