Pennsylvania Republican ripped for ‘frivolous lawsuit’ to throw out 2.5 million votes
On Saturday, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the 2.5 million voters in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who voted by mail — or to kick the decision to appoint electors to the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
🚨BREAKING: Republican Congressman Mike Kelly has filed a new frivolous lawsuit in Pennsylvania seeking to block the state from certifying the election results and having the state legislature choose electors.
This is absolutely shameful.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2020
Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath broke down the problems with the lawsuit in a lengthy Twitter thread.
“The lawsuit claims that to expand mail-in voting, Pennsylvania would need to amend its constitution, which it didn’t do, so the whole thing is illegal,” wrote Heath. They are citing the fact that state constitutional provision on providing for “absentee voting” doesn’t explicitly provide for the legislature to do away with an excuse requirement — but, Heath noted, “the state Supreme Court referenced this very section in a case earlier this year in which it construed Act 77 and said not a peep about unconstitutionality.”
Author Kurt Eichenwald argued Kelly’s position was absurd. “Amazing that they said nothing about a law from 2019 until after trump lost, and now want to throw out more than a million ballots of voters who relied on the law, because the ‘I hate democracy’ Republicans refused to challenge it until after the election,” he wrote.
Trump labeled the ‘First Golfer’ by White House pool reporter after skipping work to hit the links: report
The leader of the free world was labeled America's "First Golfer" as he spent yet another day golfing on Saturday.
"Day 303 of Trump’s presidency at one of his golf clubs. And the 414th day at one of his properties. Today, Trump is at his Virginia golf club," CNN's Manu Raju reported.
Trump skipped a G20 meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic for his golf outting.
Trump skips pandemic meeting to tweet and play golf: report
It's been 18 days since President Donald J. Trump lost the election that would have bought him another four years in the White House, but he has still not conceded. Instead, he's golfed and avoided questions from reporters on every occasion possible, including gracing the greens on Nov. 7, 8, 14, 15, and 21.
On Saturday, Trump took a few moments to participate in a virtual summit from the Situation Room that included a group of 20 people. The New York Times reported that the president was not listed as a participant at a sideline event at the conference on “Pandemic Preparedness and Response.” Speakers at the event included Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany.