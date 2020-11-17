Pentagon officials may ignore Trump’s election tantrum and meet unofficially with Biden’s team: report

This Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden named a group of key staffers for his future administration as the standoff with the Trump administration over the transfer of power continues.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the standoff has prompted some U.S. national-security officials to suggest unofficially meeting at off-site locations with members of Biden’s team.

“Some officials at the Pentagon said they would be willing to meet off site with members of the Biden team should the standoff extend into December,” WSJ reports. “These officials said that waiting past mid-December and into the holiday season wouldn’t give the incoming team enough time to learn about jobs that could affect the safety of deployed U.S. service members.”

“January is too late,” one defense official said.

