Police warn ‘Traffic Is Double Double Animal Style’ as new In-N-Out has grand opening during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Traffic jam cars (Shutterstock)

“It’s gonna be double-double traffic this week on E. Alameda at Sable & Abilene as many descend upon us for their first Colorado bite of In-n-Out burgers! Check out the not-so-secret menu for those rookies out there,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted Friday. “Please avoid this area to avoid traffic delays in the coming days.”

The Department tweeted an update later that advised the curiously hungry newbies (and old burger chain fans) of extremely long wait times, up to 12 hours.

“I repeat, 12 hours,” the Department tweeted. “Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait – hint, hint.”

“A traffic plan has been coordinated with the mall and APD,” the Department said. “There are traffic officers present to assist if traffic on the roadways becomes impacted. Despite these efforts there may still be traffic congestion so please use alternate routes to avoid frustration.”

The newly opened Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, and another is now open in Colorado Springs. The Aurora location is at the Aurora Town Center and is the former home of T.G.I. Fridays, according to CBSN Denver. Both of the new restaurants have one drive-thru lane and seating for 74 people inside, but indoor dining is not currently available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Did Lara Trump scare Mark Meadows out of North Carolina’s 2022 Senate race?

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows mentioned Donald Trump's daughter-in-law by name in announcing that he would not be running for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

“I love the people of North Carolina. But I not only have no plans, I have no intentions to run for the Senate in 2022,” Meadows told the News & Observer.

“I’ve had a number of people talk about running for that seat, if indeed Sen. Burr retires. My conversations have included some of the sitting House members as well as Lara Trump, and, to my knowledge, no one’s made a definitive decision on whether to toss their hat in the ring or not. But in terms of my hat, it won’t be in the ring," he explained.

Active shooter situation at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

According to reports, there is an active shooter situation at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

WISN says that  tactical units have entered the building and three people were seen being brought out on stretchers.

Watch a live report on the unfolding situation below:

