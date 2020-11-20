Police warn ‘Traffic Is Double Double Animal Style’ as new In-N-Out has grand opening during pandemic

“It’s gonna be double-double traffic this week on E. Alameda at Sable & Abilene as many descend upon us for their first Colorado bite of In-n-Out burgers! Check out the not-so-secret menu for those rookies out there,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted Friday. “Please avoid this area to avoid traffic delays in the coming days.”

The Department tweeted an update later that advised the curiously hungry newbies (and old burger chain fans) of extremely long wait times, up to 12 hours.

“I repeat, 12 hours,” the Department tweeted. “Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait – hint, hint.”

“A traffic plan has been coordinated with the mall and APD,” the Department said. “There are traffic officers present to assist if traffic on the roadways becomes impacted. Despite these efforts there may still be traffic congestion so please use alternate routes to avoid frustration.”

The newly opened Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, and another is now open in Colorado Springs. The Aurora location is at the Aurora Town Center and is the former home of T.G.I. Fridays, according to CBSN Denver. Both of the new restaurants have one drive-thru lane and seating for 74 people inside, but indoor dining is not currently available due to COVID-19 restrictions.