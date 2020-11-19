‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump’s vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.

Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump’s continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America’s public health at risk.

“Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team,” he wrote. “They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden’s team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic.”

Murphy went on to explain why Biden and his team desperately need to be part of these briefings.

“First, there needs to be an integration between Trump’s team and Biden’s team to assure a clean hand-off of a complicated distribution plan,” he wrote. “Second, Biden will likely want to improve the plan, but he can’t do that effectively if he isn’t read into ahead of time.”

Trump has still not conceded the 2020 election, despite the fact that he faces an electoral college vote deficit of 74 votes and a popular vote deficit of nearly 6 million votes.

