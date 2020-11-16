President-elect Biden: Trump’s refusal to admit defeat ‘more embarrassing for the country than debilitating‘

President-elect Joe Biden spoke freely about his predecessor’s lackluster inability to concern himself with a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden referred to the current situation in the White House as “more embarrassing for the country than debilitating” and at one point even acknowledged that his vice president-elect Kamala Harris receives the intel briefings he’s currently being denied because she is as a member of the intel committee.

When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden flatly responded that “more people may die” if Trump continues on his current path of withholding any aid during the transition process before the inauguration on Jan. 20.

