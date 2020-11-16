President-elect Biden: Trump’s refusal to admit defeat ‘more embarrassing for the country than debilitating‘
President-elect Joe Biden spoke freely about his predecessor’s lackluster inability to concern himself with a peaceful transfer of power.
Biden referred to the current situation in the White House as “more embarrassing for the country than debilitating” and at one point even acknowledged that his vice president-elect Kamala Harris receives the intel briefings he’s currently being denied because she is as a member of the intel committee.
When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden flatly responded that “more people may die” if Trump continues on his current path of withholding any aid during the transition process before the inauguration on Jan. 20.
Trump’s lawsuits keep making him look like a bigger and bigger loser: columnist
President Donald Trump's legal filings in Pennsylvania ultimately revealed that there's no allegation left that questions voter fraud.
In their latest case, “attorneys filed a revised version of the lawsuit, removing allegations that election officials violated the Trump campaign’s constitutional rights by limiting the ability of their observers to watch votes being counted,” said the Washington Post in a Sunday report.
It's a move that the Post's Philip Bump wrote is part of an effort that keeps making Trump look more and more like a loser.
Why a historian fears Trump may ‘burn the evidence’
Fifty years from now, in the year 2070, historians will no doubt look back on the Trump era as a chaotic period in U.S. history. But historian Jill Lepore, in an article published by The New Yorker on November 16, fears many documents that could offer valuable insights on Donald Trump's presidency in the future will not survive.
Lepore stresses that transparency has never been Trump's strong point. Even before he became president, Lepore notes, Trump was big on NDAs: nondisclosure agreements — and in addition to that, he is known for demanding that note-takers destroy their notes after meetings.