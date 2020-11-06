Pro-Trump Alabama police captain quits after ‘bullet in their skull’ Facebook comments
Flomaton Police captain Scott Walden has quit his post in Atlanta after an internal investigation earlier this week proved he acted inappropriately by posting on Facebook that people who voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden deserved “a bullet in their skull.”
Prior to quitting his position, Walden was placed on administrative leave and Chief Charles Thompson reportedly said, “the internal investigation could and may be pending termination.”
The original post was a reply to another person who said, “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats [sic] news media.” His reply: “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”
Walden originally downplayed the comments, stating he wasn’t referring to Biden supporters.
“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the ‘gonna get them fired’ train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON,” Walden posted to his Facebook page. “The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal Democrats. Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason. So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.”
