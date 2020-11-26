Quantcast
Connect with us

Pro-Trump conservatives ‘trading short-term political gain for long-term ruin’: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

Writing in The Atlantic this Wednesday, Rachel Shelden contends that Republicans are finding themselves “boxed in” after enabling President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

According to Shelden, the current situation Republicans face is similar to the aftermath of the 1860 election.

“Southern congressmen had spent years stirring up anger and promoting fear of their opponents, and were so successful that by 1860 they had lost control of their message,” Shelden writes. “Abraham Lincoln’s election caused a mass movement among white southerners to leave the Union. Even though they knew that the claims being embraced by their constituents were conspiratorial and overblown, many southern members of Congress felt they had to get on board or be left behind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelden writes that cynical public speech aimed at winning political power had consequences in 1860, and it will surely have consequences now.

“In 1861, those consequences included a four-year Civil War that claimed the lives of 750,000 people and nearly destroyed the American democratic experiment,” she writes. “Thankfully, we’re still a long way from that today. But the experience of 1860 should serve as a warning of what can happen when political leaders deliberately inflame their supporters, trading short-term political gain for long-term ruin.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump conservatives ‘trading short-term political gain for long-term ruin’: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Writing in The Atlantic this Wednesday, Rachel Shelden contends that Republicans are finding themselves "boxed in" after enabling President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

According to Shelden, the current situation Republicans face is similar to the aftermath of the 1860 election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘NO WAY!’ Trump starts off Thanksgiving by whining about his election loss

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump started off Thanksgiving by whining about his election loss to Joe Biden.

Biden earned a record 80 million votes, with ballots still being counted, and the president reacted to that news Thursday by insisting his loss was impossible.

"Just saw the vote tabulations," Trump tweeted. "There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION."

Twitter immediately slapped a disclaimer on his unfounded claims, which have been rejected over and over by courts and were disputed by the Homeland Security official who oversaw election security -- until the president fired him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump will soon be a ‘dumpy 74-year-old wheeling around the golf course’ while awaiting ‘his next cheeseburger’: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Daily Beast columnist Margaret Carlson on Thursday published a brutal opinion piece in which she danced on President Donald Trump's political grave and relished the thought of his fading into irrelevancy.

In her column, Carlson acknowledged many liberals' fears that Trump will never leave the national spotlight, but she said the soon-to-be-ex-president is more likely to be treated more like a washed-up celebrity that a political icon.

"To those worried we will never rid ourselves of Trump, watch as he shrinks before our very eyes in a Washington minute from leader of the free world to a broken-down real estate developer up to his ears in debt," she wrote. "On Monday, Trump was just another dumpy 74-year-old man wheeling around the golf course in a motorized cart wondering how long it would be until his next cheeseburger."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE