Proud Boy goes viral for saying ‘I’m kinda dumb’ as he is confronted over ‘Right Wing Death Squad’ patch

During a protest in Denver, Colorado over the weekend, a member of the far-right group Proud Boys was questioned by protesters about his ideology. During the confrontation, the man seemed to have a moment of self-reflection.

“Hey, look — honest to God, I’m kinda dumb,” the man says in a video that was uploaded to Twitter by “street reporter” Vixxy Vyohr.

“You’re not dumb,” a woman off camera says, seemingly taking a sympathetic stance towards the man.

“I am kinda the dumb,” the man continues. “I don’t really research much, I kinda just live by the knee-jerk, you know?”

“You’re acknowledging that, but you can change,” the woman replies. “You don’t need to call yourself dumb, you don’t need to call yourself stupid. You’re not.”

The man then told the woman that he’s 43-year-old and that he feels like he’s “stuck in my ways.”

“For what it’s worth, I don’t want this to be the way it is,” the man later says in the video.

Watch: