QAnon delusion has ‘shapeshifted’ into brand new political conspiracy theories after Biden’s win: report

Although is clear that Joe Biden has won the 2020 election, the QAnon conspiracy movement isn’t going anywhere, thanks to its most recent addition to it vast complicated web of conspiracy theories, namely the debunked claim that Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines, “deleted” millions of Trump votes.

According to NBC News, Joe Biden’s election win and “the disintegration of the broader QAnon narrative do not spell the end of the broader conspiracy ecosystem it has built.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After QAnon’s initial prophecy (that Trump is secretly working to save the world from a cabal of high-profile Satanic Democrats who murder children) disintegrated with Biden’s win, online QAnon accounts shapeshifted into “ambassadors for brand new political conspiracy theories outlines how the conspiracy movement has built a lasting and unwavering digital army that will work to absolve Trump of any negative outcome, despite the foundations of the conspiracy falling apart,” states NBC News.

Read the full report over at NBC News.