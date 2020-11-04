Rachel Maddow mocks Trump for trying to stop the Michigan count while he’s losing

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn’t stop chuckling about the irrational move by President Donald Trump’s campaign attempting to stop the count in Michigan. The part that made Maddow smirk was that Vice President Joe Biden was ahead in Michigan, so if they stopped counting when Trump demanded, they would lose.

The same can be said for Arizona, where Biden now also leads, so if Trump keeps hammering to stop the state’s vote count, it would also mean Biden would win.

“When we came on the air, the Trump campaign had filed multiple lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania,” said Maddow. “The Trump campaign is trying to shut down the vote count in those states. Biden’s senior adviser Ron Klain pointing out to us at the top of our coverage that if the Trump campaign succeeded in shutting down the vote count in Michigan, that would be in his words dumb since in Michigan, Biden is currently ahead of Trump, and so stopping the vote would have the effect of ensuring that president Trump loses there.”

See the video below: