Rachel Maddow mocks Trump for trying to stop the Michigan count while he’s losing
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn’t stop chuckling about the irrational move by President Donald Trump’s campaign attempting to stop the count in Michigan. The part that made Maddow smirk was that Vice President Joe Biden was ahead in Michigan, so if they stopped counting when Trump demanded, they would lose.
The same can be said for Arizona, where Biden now also leads, so if Trump keeps hammering to stop the state’s vote count, it would also mean Biden would win.
“When we came on the air, the Trump campaign had filed multiple lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania,” said Maddow. “The Trump campaign is trying to shut down the vote count in those states. Biden’s senior adviser Ron Klain pointing out to us at the top of our coverage that if the Trump campaign succeeded in shutting down the vote count in Michigan, that would be in his words dumb since in Michigan, Biden is currently ahead of Trump, and so stopping the vote would have the effect of ensuring that president Trump loses there.”
Justice Department tells prosecutors that they can send ‘armed agents’ in to investigate voter fraud
Justice Department officials sent out a letter to prosecutors early Wednesday morning saying that prosecutors could install armed agents at vote-counting areas to oversee the tabulations and investigate voter fraud.
The letter was sent out about an hour ahead of President Donald Trump's victory speech, the New York Times reported.
"The email created the specter of the federal government intimidating local election officials or otherwise intervening in vote tallying amid calls by President Trump to end the tabulating in states where he was trailing in the presidential race," former officials told the Times.
Biden will need ‘a herculean effort’ to fix Trump’s ’emboldened’ America: report
President Donald J. Trump is a "malignant, narcissist man who occupied the White House for almost four years," The Washington Post columnist Colbert I. King wrote in her op-ed Wednesday. " King said that "whether Trump goes or stays is of little moment. He has caused damage to an extent that only a herculean effort by a future president and a dedicated and Constitution-loving Congress can undo."
WATCH: Fox News just quit letting Kayleigh McEnany say whatever she wants without a fact-check
As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania Wednesday night, President Donald J. Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is onto her next mission: defending the incumbent president's path to 270 electoral votes with frivolous lawsuits.
McEnany appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum trying to explain away her violation of the Hatch Act.
"We are fighting for the American people to know sooner rather than later," McEnany began.