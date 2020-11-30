Rand Paul and Fox Business fell for ‘one big lie’ published anonymously on Substack: report

The flow disinformation about the 2020 presidential was chased down by reporter Nick Martin on Monday.

Martin, the editor of The Informant newsletter on Substack and a longtime journalist, reported what he had learned in a Twitter thread.

Martin explained why an anonymous Substack account should have raised plenty of red flags, but the “easily debunked conspiracy theory” it was pushing was still picked up by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Fox Business.

Martin concluded, “clearly Substack is being exploited by bad actors, and the company should figure out a way to turn the ship back towards its original journalistic mission before its too late.”

Here is his thread:

I love @SubstackInc. It was created for journalists to do important, independent work. Unfortunately, the brand is being coopted by propagandists and disinformation peddlers. Case in point: this anonymous "vote_pattern_analysis" account that was created last week. pic.twitter.com/5udWgYp8yB — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020

That one article, on November 24, is the only thing that's been published by the account other than the generic post that every @SubstackInc account starts with. pic.twitter.com/DshLB6ycYf — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020

The "About" page for the account is also filled with the generic @SubstackInc text. There's zero indication about who might be behind the "vote_pattern_analysis" account. pic.twitter.com/LdoS8rk9y9 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020

The article published by the "vote_pattern_analysis" account is very long, but it all centers around the easily debunked conspiracy theory involving vote "dumps" or "spikes" on the night of the election. The article is basically one big lie. https://t.co/h0GQ94DFXi — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020

Within hours after the "vote_pattern_analysis" article went online, it was republished in part or in whole on a number of conspiracy theory websites and message boards. But it got its biggest boost five days later when @RandPaul tweeted a link to it. pic.twitter.com/J3gFom0DjU — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020

From there, it got picked up and was given oxygen by larger conservative media outlets, including Fox Business and The Epoch Times. pic.twitter.com/3ihsLGKyyo — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020

