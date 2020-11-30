Rand Paul and Fox Business fell for ‘one big lie’ published anonymously on Substack: report
The flow disinformation about the 2020 presidential was chased down by reporter Nick Martin on Monday.
Martin, the editor of The Informant newsletter on Substack and a longtime journalist, reported what he had learned in a Twitter thread.
Martin explained why an anonymous Substack account should have raised plenty of red flags, but the “easily debunked conspiracy theory” it was pushing was still picked up by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Fox Business.
Martin concluded, “clearly Substack is being exploited by bad actors, and the company should figure out a way to turn the ship back towards its original journalistic mission before its too late.”
Here is his thread:
I love @SubstackInc. It was created for journalists to do important, independent work.
Unfortunately, the brand is being coopted by propagandists and disinformation peddlers.
Case in point: this anonymous "vote_pattern_analysis" account that was created last week. pic.twitter.com/5udWgYp8yB
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
That one article, on November 24, is the only thing that's been published by the account other than the generic post that every @SubstackInc account starts with. pic.twitter.com/DshLB6ycYf
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
The "About" page for the account is also filled with the generic @SubstackInc text. There's zero indication about who might be behind the "vote_pattern_analysis" account. pic.twitter.com/LdoS8rk9y9
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
The article published by the "vote_pattern_analysis" account is very long, but it all centers around the easily debunked conspiracy theory involving vote "dumps" or "spikes" on the night of the election.
The article is basically one big lie. https://t.co/h0GQ94DFXi
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
Within hours after the "vote_pattern_analysis" article went online, it was republished in part or in whole on a number of conspiracy theory websites and message boards.
But it got its biggest boost five days later when @RandPaul tweeted a link to it. pic.twitter.com/J3gFom0DjU
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
From there, it got picked up and was given oxygen by larger conservative media outlets, including Fox Business and The Epoch Times. pic.twitter.com/3ihsLGKyyo
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
This is both a platform problem for @SubstackInc and a disinformation problem for the rest of us. But clearly Substack is being exploited by bad actors, and the company should figure out a way to turn the ship back towards its original journalistic mission before its too late.
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) December 1, 2020
2020 Election
Trump declares the election ‘rigged’ in late night Twitter meltdown: ‘Think I’ll stick around for awhile!’
President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential race to President-elect Joe Biden.
On Monday, Trump lashed out at the Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia for certifying their election results that he lost.
Some analysts have worried Trump will attempt to overturn the election results in Congress, a move he seemed to allude to again on Monday evening.
Engaging with right-wing Twitter personality, Trump thanked them for saying he is "the most popular Republican in history."
"Thank you! A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along. Think I’ll stick around for awhile!" Trump tweeted.
2020 Election
Trump lied about election fraud — and his supporters gave him $150 million: report
President Donald Trump has received a massive influx in donations by disputing the results of the 2020 presidential race, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
"President Trump’s political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign," The Washington Post reported Monday, citing "people with knowledge of the contributions."
2020 Election
WATCH: Maddow plays hilarious video of Arizona’s GOP governor refusing to talk to Trump or Pence
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC on Monday added fascinating context to the battle President Donald Trump is waging against Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey -- a fellow Republican.
Trump repeatedly lashed out at Ducey on Monday as Arizona certified that President-elect Joe Biden won the state's 11 Electoral Votes.
Maddow reminded how Ducey had spoken publicly about his close relationship with the White House, bragging that Trump or Vice President Mike Pence called so often that he changed his cell phone ringtone to "Hail to the Chief" so he would know it's an important call from the White House.