Remember when Ted Cruz and Donald Trump said COVID-19 would magically disappear after the election?

President Donald Trump was lying about COVID-19 all the way back in the spring, claiming it was a flu and it would go away in April when it got warm. It got worse. But Trump repeated the claim again, this time blaming it on Democrats. He along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) alleged that after the election was over governors and mayors wouldn’t talk about COVID-19 ever again.

Again, things got worse.

“That’s all I hear about now. That’s all I hear. Turn on television—’Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.’ A plane goes down. 500 people dead, they don’t talk about it,” Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in North Carolina, on Oct. 24th. “Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.’ By the way, on November 4, you won’t hear about it anymore.”

The audience cheered.

“Did you hear him the other night?” Trump asked his audience about Biden later on in his rant. “‘It’s gonna be a cold, dark winter.’ Very inspiring guy. He’s very inspiring. Now we’ve gotta have spirit, our country…We’re rounding the turn, we’re doing great. Our numbers are incredible.”

He made the same claim on Twitter:

ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID. ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

“On November 4th, it will all open up,” said the president, adding, “They want to make our numbers look as bad as possible for the election.”

Sen. Ted Cruz made the same comment, copying the president and alleging that COVID-19 coverage would disappear after the election was called for Biden.

Miraculous. COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden. https://t.co/YcYeIolilZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 10, 2020

“I guarantee you,” Cruz promised, “the week after the election suddenly all those Democratic governors all those Democratic mayors will say everything’s magically better. Go back to work.”

COVID-19 is now the worst that it’s ever been in the United States. Neither Trump nor Cruz has issued a statement admitting that they were wrong.