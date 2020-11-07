Rep. Jeff Van Drew declared winner over Amy Kennedy in NJ’s 2nd District
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who infuriated Democrats when he switched parties and declared “undying support” to President Donald Trump, was declared the winner Friday over Democrat Amy Kennedy in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.Van Drew himself declared victory Tuesday night with a 10,000-vote margin, and his lead has only increased since then, even as Kennedy vowed to fight to the last ballot.By Friday afternoon, results from The Associated Press showed 81% of precincts reporting and Van Drew’s lead widening to 15,867. Earlier Friday, with tens of thousands of ballots left to count and t…
2020 Election
Some Florida voters waited — and waited — for mail ballots to arrive. What went wrong?
MIAMI — Greg Torrales could see his ballot — a photograph of it, at least — on Oct. 20. That day, an email from the U.S. Postal Service to his sister showed scanned images of two pieces of mail. “COMING TO YOUR MAILBOX SOON,” said the message, a daily report of incoming mail headed to his sister’s address in Plantation.One of the images showed Torrales’ ballot from the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, properly addressed to his sister’s home where he’s currently living. But the ballot never arrived, Torrales says, nor did the other piece of mail for his sister. He says his sister has otherwi... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump’s top Florida strategist says win shows Republicans should be a ‘big tent’ party
MIAMI — President Donald Trump’s big victory in Florida should serve as a lesson that the GOP can and should be a “big tent” party, Trump’s top Florida campaign strategist wrote Friday in an open memo laying out the strategy used to get Trump reelected in the nation’s biggest battleground.Susie Wiles, who ran Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Florida, wrote that Trump’s latest effort “should be the model for other battleground states in future cycles.”“The lesson is simple: In order to form a consistent, winning coalition, Republicans, in the words of President Ronald Reagan, must provide a b... (more…)
2020 Election
‘Stacey led the parade’: Many praise Abrams for Dems’ resurgence in Georgia
ATLANTA — The election results in Georgia are not final, but for the first time in nearly 30 years, a Democratic nominee for president edged ahead in the vote count when former Vice President Joe Biden moved past President Donald Trump in the state early Friday morning.Two Republican U.S. senators in the state have been forced into a runoff, and suburban seats on county commissions, school boards and the General Assembly are leaning toward the Democrats for the first time in a generation.Republicans still control all statewide offices and the lion’s share of county posts. But if there is a sin... (more…)