Reporter busts Trump with damning list of times he previously claimed Flynn was guilty

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump decided to issue a full pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in the course of the Russia investigation — despite Flynn’s attempt to take back his plea and Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to shut down the prosecution.

Although Trump and his supporters for years have painted Flynn as a hero, that was not always the sentiment, however. As BuzzFeed News’ Jason Leopold noted in a lengthy Twitter thread, Trump previously was enraged with Flynn’s criminal conduct, and publicly declared him a liar.

Some Michael Flynn and Trump memories courtesy of FBI 302s we obtained via #FOIA That time Donald Trump was very upset with Michael Flynn in 2017. 1/ pic.twitter.com/EgDv92u92R — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

Trump promised Michael Flynn a "good recommendation" after he was fired 2/ pic.twitter.com/wZipKwN9E0 — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

Hope Hicks told Mueller's investigators that Trump was bothered by “bad tweets” posted by Michael Flynn, and his son, Michael Flynn, Jr. She added that Trump thought Flynn “had bad judgment” 3/ pic.twitter.com/86VnH1ebPR — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

Steve Bannon told the FBI that after the 2016 election Michael Flynn sought out Obama's national security adviser Susan Rice and her deputy, Ben Rhodes, for advice “about how to do things.” 5/ pic.twitter.com/9syuLVKk5d — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

Chris Christie had lunch with Trump on Valentine's Day 2017. Trump told him, "Now that we fired Flynn, the Russia thing is over." 6/ pic.twitter.com/CB59JJPg1f — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

Reince Priebus told Mueller's investigators that there was one point when Trump was "so upset" with Michael Flynn "that he wouldn't even look at him during intelligence briefings" 7/ pic.twitter.com/NiqBaRyeJo — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

A Jan 24, 2017 email I obtained via #FOIA from DOJ's Counterespionage Section reveals that Michael Flynn was, at the time, the subject of a Counterespionage probe related to his work for Turkey. 8/ pic.twitter.com/BkD1L045lM — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020

