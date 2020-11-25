Quantcast
Reporter busts Trump with damning list of times he previously claimed Flynn was guilty

Published

8 mins ago

on

Donald Trump and Mike Flynn (cnn.com)

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump decided to issue a full pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in the course of the Russia investigation — despite Flynn’s attempt to take back his plea and Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to shut down the prosecution.

Although Trump and his supporters for years have painted Flynn as a hero, that was not always the sentiment, however. As BuzzFeed News’ Jason Leopold noted in a lengthy Twitter thread, Trump previously was enraged with Flynn’s criminal conduct, and publicly declared him a liar.

