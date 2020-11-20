Republican Brian Kemp announces he will abide by Georgia law and accept certified results that Trump lost
Georgia certified it’s 2020 general election results on Friday — and the state’s GOP governor announced he will follow state law and accept the results.
“State law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate legal option if they choose,” Kemp said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.
“As governor, I have a solemn responsibility to follow the law, and that is what I will continue to do,” Kemp explained.
What the Trump campaign will do next is unknown.
“The Trump campaign has said it plans to file a lawsuit in Georgia challenging its administration of the 2020 election. The campaign has until Tuesday evening to request another recount of the results, which would launch a process to rescan the presidential ballots that have already been hand-recounted and audited. State election officials have said they hope the hand recount reassures the public about the outcome of the election. Nonetheless, they have been preparing for a potential machine rescan recount,” The Post reported.
2020 Election
Mike Pence motorcade stuck in traffic after making wrong turn outside Atlanta: reports
Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade went the wrong direction on 285 - east instead of west - on Friday before finding its way back to the correct direction. They then had to ease their way through gridlocked traffic to Dobbins Air Force Base.
Pence was in Georgia to support the two GOP candidates whose races will ultimately decide the fate of the U.S. Senate - Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
"I couldn't be more proud to be standing with two Senators and serving alongside a President who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life," Pence said as he addressed the crowd.
2020 Election
Viral video destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s false claim Obama did not provide Trump with an ‘orderly transition of power’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday falsely claimed President Barack Obama and his administration did not provide for an orderly transition of power after Donald Trump was elected.
A viral video debunks her lie. (As does a CNN fact check.)
During her first press conference in 50 days McEnany told reporters "it's worth remembering this president was never given an orderly transition of power."
The video cuts to President Donald Trump's January 20, 2017 inauguration speech.
2020 Election
Entire Giuliani legal team probably exposed to coronavirus say sources citing Trump attorney Jenna Ellis: Axios
Axios is reporting that the "entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed" to coronavirus, according to sources who cite a conversation by Trump personal and campaign attorney Jenna Ellis.
"Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump's outside legal team won't be attending today's meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they've been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios," the news outlet reports.