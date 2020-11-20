Republican Brian Kemp announces he will abide by Georgia law and accept certified results that Trump lost

Georgia certified it’s 2020 general election results on Friday — and the state’s GOP governor announced he will follow state law and accept the results.

“State law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate legal option if they choose,” Kemp said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.

“As governor, I have a solemn responsibility to follow the law, and that is what I will continue to do,” Kemp explained.

What the Trump campaign will do next is unknown.

“The Trump campaign has said it plans to file a lawsuit in Georgia challenging its administration of the 2020 election. The campaign has until Tuesday evening to request another recount of the results, which would launch a process to rescan the presidential ballots that have already been hand-recounted and audited. State election officials have said they hope the hand recount reassures the public about the outcome of the election. Nonetheless, they have been preparing for a potential machine rescan recount,” The Post reported.