Republican lawmaker asks Trump to show ‘grace and maturity’ when the election is called

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued his fight against democracy with a White House press conference pushing conspiracy theories that he could not lose the election unless there is fraud.

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) blasted the perspective in a subtweet of Trump sent after his remarks.

“Every legal vote should and will be counted – as they always are. Where there are issues there are ways to address them. If anyone has proof of wrongdoing, it should be presented and resolved. Anything less harms the integrity of our elections and is dangerous for our democracy,” Mitchell warned.

“I have experienced both losses and victories in elections. Losses hurt deeply – I know that personally. But our nation demands that its political leaders accept both wins and losses with grace and maturity. Let the voters decide,” he suggested.